Hirner fights his way to a podium place in Ramsau

Lisa Hirner made it to the Nordic Combined World Cup podium for the fifth time in her career at the home game in Ramsau on Saturday. The Styrian landed in third place in the compact competition with one jump and 5 km on the cross-country ski trail with a fixed gap at the start. Hirner was 49 seconds behind the winner.

“I felt really good today, it was really cool. In the second lap I thought I’d push and see what happens. And it really took off. Really crazy. It was also a bit of luck that I got through everywhere. But first podium finish of the season, I’m really happy,” said Hirner in an ORF interview.

The winner was Ida Marie Hagen for the first time in the World Cup. The Norwegian won by 3.4 seconds ahead of her prominent compatriot and world champion Gyda Westvold Hansen, who had won all three competitions this season so far. Westvold Hansen was last beaten on March 12, 2022 in Schonach. At that time, however, she fell while ski jumping and was unable to finish the following run.

Compact competition women (one jump and 5 km cross-country skiing): 1. Ida Marie Hagen NOR 13:11.8 3/1 * 2. Gyda Westhold Hansen NOR + 3.4 1/2 3.

Lisa Hirner

AUT 49,0 12/3 4. Haruka Kasai JPN 56,6 4/10 5. Minja Korhonen FIN 57,1 6/6 6. Nathalie Armbruster GER 58,7 9/4 7. Mari Leinan Lund NOR 1:06, 8 8/7 8. Annika Malacinski USA 1:17,5 11/9 9. Jenny Nowak GER 1:21,5 7/13 10. Daniela Dejori ITA 1:21,8 15/7 23.

Claudia Purker

AUT

2:40,7

13/25

24.

Laura Pletz

AUT

2:44,5

27/22

25.

Annalena Slamik

AUT

2:47,6

19/24

28.

Clara Mentil

AUT

4:30,8

25/28

* Placement ski jumping / cross-country skiing

