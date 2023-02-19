Former US President Jimmy Carter, 98, has started receiving palliative care at home. According to American media reports, his foundation reports it. The charity set up by the 98-year-old former president said that, after a series of brief hospital stays, Carter ‘decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of further surgery. doctors”. The 39th president of the United States, the Democrat was elected in 1976 after defeating Gerald Ford in 1976, only to be defeated by Ronald Reagan in 1980.

