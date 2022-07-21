Blind the implementation of the Recovery plan, but without proceeding with the fiscal delegation. And bring home the law on competition, taking away the most divisive matters such as the question of taxis: it will go to the Chamber on Monday, but Article 10 will be removed from the text, which is suppressed in committee. In exchange, on the proposal of Debora Serracchiani

(Pd) all the groups undertake not to present amendments in the Chamber on the provision. This is the route traced at Palazzo Chigi to try to implement the most urgent and important measures, especially in the eyes of Brussels, while managing the approach to the post-summer polls.

To define the perimeter of the “handling of current affairs” that awaits the resigning government of Mario Draghi will be a CDM in the evening, which will open after the Presidents of the Chambers have been received at the Quirinale.

“The directive of the prime minister on government activity during the dissolution and the indications of the presidents of the chambers on parliamentary activity during the dissolution will be defined in such a way as to include the continuation of parliamentary work on the bill provided for by the NRP”, explain sources of government. In the list of bills that, in the event of dissolution, will be able to move forward, the one relating to the fiscal delegationas, the sources specify a Radiocor, “it cannot be traced back to the recovery plan”. The tax justice reform is also at stake: a survey is underway on the prospects of this provision.

And in this processing could enter the competition bill, which other government sources assure that the measure will go ahead. To ensure that it gets to port, the Draghi government could leave out of the text the controversial taxi rule that saw white cars on a war footing. This would be precisely the move of the premier to lock down one of the reforms closely linked with the PNRR.



(ansa)

However, the foreign minister, Luigi Di Maio, is skeptical: “The sooner you go to vote the better, the sooner the elections are held the better, at least let’s try to save the budget law and avoid the provisional exercise, I don’t think we will save the Pnrr because the reforms cannot be done, “he said.