Home » Next photovoltaic funding call on Wednesday | News.at
Business

Next photovoltaic funding call on Wednesday | News.at

by admin
Next photovoltaic funding call on Wednesday | News.at

How big the rush will be is difficult to estimate, said the board of directors of the green electricity processing center OeMAG in the ORF “Morgenjournal”. Because in the first round in March, all private applications were considered, now it will be seen whether the backlog has been worked off.

Of the total funding budget of 600 million euros, 320 million euros are already gone. OeMAG has processed 31,000 small applications (up to 20 MWp) with 108 million euros, said OeMAG board member Gerhard Röthlin on Monday in the radio broadcast. The Climate and Energy Fund (KLIEN) processed a further 60,000 applications. In this round, OeMAG only has 45 million euros left to award, KLIEN 50 million euros.

It is “an exciting question” how many funding applications are made in this round, according to Röthlin and board member Horst Brandlmaier, who assumes that “demand should drop a bit”. Brandlmaier recommends that private individuals should not issue applications from the corporate network. Because if too many calls come in from an IP address, it will be blocked.

After the first round in March and the current call to submit applications, two more rounds are planned this year.

more on the subject

Video
OÖNplus Business

Massive anger about the photovoltaic subsidy

LINZ/VIENNA. The handling of the subsidy for photovoltaic systems by the Austrian federal government has once again annoyed the citizens.

more on the subject

PV Photovoltaics

Business

Photovoltaic funding: More than 100,000 applications in one hour

VIENNA. The demand for subsidies for photovoltaic systems and electricity storage in Austria is still very high.

See also  Enterprises & Women: 200 mln support from Mise, submission of applications from 19 May

loads


info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.



info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.



info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.



Add the theme to your themes.

You may also like

World Bank: US Fed rate hikes weigh on...

Farewell to Berlusconi: from Mfe to Mondadori, the...

Completion of CS takeover – Credit Suisse is...

EU labor ministers, new rules for riders

Rail infrastructure A lot of fresh money alone...

Machinery: innovations for processing granules, powders and bulk...

Xi’an’s CPI drops slightly month-on-month in May –...

Silvio Berlusconi’s death leaves questions about his successors...

Bolaffi, the great numismatic auction

Unrenovated real estate: What you should consider when...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy