Azure Networking: This is new!

Azure Cloud Native Coding Wednesday 07 June 2023 The new Node.js programming model for Azure Functions Get to know the new Node.js programming model for Azure Functions – this latest edition of the Azure Community Standup gives you the details. To the news

Artificial Intelligence Azure Data Tuesday 06 June 2023 Presented: The possibilities of Azure OpenAI Find out more about the possibilities of Azure OpenAI from a developer’s point of view in this video – it’s definitely worth watching. To the news

Azure Cloud Native Data Friday 02 June 2023 Microsoft Build 2023: This is new to Azure SQL In this episode of Data Exposed, learn all about the announcements for Azure SQL Database, Azure SQL Managed Instance, and tools like Azure Data Studio and SSMS. To the news