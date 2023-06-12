Azure Networking: This is new!

Wednesday 07 June 2023
The new Node.js programming model for Azure Functions
Get to know the new Node.js programming model for Azure Functions – this latest edition of the Azure Community Standup gives you the details.
Tuesday 06 June 2023
Presented: The possibilities of Azure OpenAI
Find out more about the possibilities of Azure OpenAI from a developer’s point of view in this video – it’s definitely worth watching.
Friday 02 June 2023
Microsoft Build 2023: This is new to Azure SQL
In this episode of Data Exposed, learn all about the announcements for Azure SQL Database, Azure SQL Managed Instance, and tools like Azure Data Studio and SSMS.
Thursday 01 June 2023
Register now: Cilium & AKS Workshop Day on June 29th in Munich
On June 29, find out how eBPF-based networking, observability, and DevSecOps with Cilium on Azure Kubernetes Service enables you to run your Kubernetes cluster more efficiently and securely.
