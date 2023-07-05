Nicodad Revolutionizes Mother and Baby Exhibitions with Immersive Forest Secret Showcase at CBME

Breaking the traditional mother and baby exhibition mode, Nicodad debuts at CBME to present an immersive exhibition space

The 22nd CBME Maternity, Baby and Children Exhibition was held at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Shanghai) from June 28th to 30th. As the top event leading the development of the global maternal and child industry, more than 4,500 brands from over 30 countries and regions gathered here. Nicodad, a new force brand, participated in the Shanghai CBME Pregnancy, Baby and Children Exhibition for the first time and carefully presented the themed exhibition space – Nicodad Forest Secret Brand Exhibition.

The Nicodad Forest Secret Brand Exhibition is based on the concept of “Forest Secret” and features huge forest-themed illustrations surrounding the exhibition area. The interior space is simplified and adorned with a large solid color background, creating a pure and quiet atmosphere. Upon entering, visitors can immediately feel a sense of breathing and flow, breaking away from the traditional boring exhibition format of solely showcasing products.

Stepping into the “Forest Secret Realm,” visitors will find the left wall displaying small green orange face cream, small green orange lotion, and fresh fruit protein body wash, all available for partners and tourists to take it at any time. On the other side of the entrance, a three-dimensional installation showcases the “Father’s Love” brand gift box jointly launched by Nicodad and Jude chan. Brand staff are also present to provide information on gift box customization services.

Along with the aesthetically pleasing exhibition space, visitors can also engage in various interactive activities. Posters on the walls can be taken away as materials. Brand magazines specially designed for the exhibition can be read in the reception area at the center of the space. The “super super super large” handbag has become a popular item at the exhibition, attracting many partners and tourists to line up for their own bag.

Nicodad, founded in Hangzhou, China, focuses on the research and development of washing and care products suitable for newborns, aiming to discover the skincare power of natural ingredients. The brand uses natural fruit/plant extracts, avoids risky ingredients, and has undergone multiple safety tests. Furthermore, the brand uses FSC forest-certified environmentally friendly paper and soybean ink printing, emphasizing its connection to nature and carrying the “green power” from nature. Nicodad firmly believes that children’s skin does not need complicated products; instead, it should be simple and pure, providing children’s delicate skin with peaceful care.

Additionally, Nicodad returns to the original intention of a mother and baby brand by standing from the perspective of children and parents. From the selection of raw materials to the production and extraction process, Nicodad adheres to the principle of “purity and friendliness.” Its Fresh Fruit Moisturizing Soothing Series harnesses the powerful soothing ability of small green tangerines from the western Zhejiang valley. Through numerous procedures, it effectively solves the dryness, redness, and allergies of newborn babies’ skin, providing vitality and rejuvenation.

Nicodad makes bold promises to consumers: 0 risk products developed according to the standards of newborn baby skin; 0 waste ensuring empty bottles can be returned for refunds or exchanges; and 0 pollution with a commitment to being green and environmentally friendly. With a deep understanding of user needs and an unwavering focus on newborn care, Nicodad aims to inject fresh vitality into the Chinese mother and baby market.

As the new generation of parents, particularly those born after the 90s and 95s, become the main force in maternal and child consumption, the era of “fine parenting” is emerging. These parents have a strong desire to provide their children with the best care, placing a high demand on newborn products that are “green, natural, safe, and effective.” With its innovative and professional approach, Nicodad is poised to meet these demands and make a mark in the Chinese mother and baby market.