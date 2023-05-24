Home » Nigeria: the Dangote mega refinery in Lagos inaugurated with great fanfare
Nigeria: the Dangote mega refinery in Lagos inaugurated with great fanfare

The largest single train refinery in the world, that of the Dangote Group at Ibeju-Lekki, in Lagos, Nigeria, has been commissioned. It was President Muhammadu Buhari who cut the ribbon during an event defined by the Nigerian media as “epochal”, which aims to revolutionize the landscape of the Nigerian oil sector.

The event was attended by various Nigerian and international personalities, including the presidents of Togo, Gnassingbé Eyadéma, of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, of Senegal, Macky Sall, of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, of Chad, Mahamat Déby, as well as dozens of ambassadors of countries from all over the world and important Nigerian personalities. Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who was not physically present due to other commitments, sent a video message.

Also present was President-elect Bola Tinubu, who was former governor of Lagos state itself, where he established the Ibeju-Lekki free trade zone in 2002. Among the Nigerians present were all 36 state governors, the most ministers, representatives of all players in the Nigerian oil sector, bankers, multilateral agencies.

The Dangote Refinery will have a processing capacity of 650,000 barrels per day (bpd), occupy an area of ​​2,635 hectares of land located in the Dangote industries free zone in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, and will employ over 100,000 people. The entry into operation of this project should mark Nigeria’s exit from that group of countries that are heavily oil producers but completely dependent on the import of refined petroleum products: the Dangote oil refinery should meet the needs of Nigerian consumers and those of neighboring countries, while allowing export beyond the African continent. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

