[Kyodo News, July 27th]Tokyo stock market rebounded after 2 trading days on the 27th. The Nikkei rose 60.54 points to close at 27715.75 points, an increase of 0.22%. Ahead of the results of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting, the market was in a wait-and-see mood, but stocks that had fallen sharply were gradually favored.

The Topix index (TOPIX) rose 2.58 points to close at 1945.75 points, or 0.13%. Volume for the day was about 925 million shares.

The Dow fell overnight. Retail giant Walmart cut its fiscal-year forecast, raising concerns about a deterioration in the U.S. economy, including rising prices that could weigh on households.

The Tokyo stock market on the 27th was also affected by this, and the Nikkei fell more than 100 points in early trading. Since then, multiple forces have made the stock index firm above yesterday’s closing price.

The FOMC meeting held by the Federal Reserve (FRB) will continue until the 27th. Market participants believed that “the wait-and-see mentality of the outcome of the meeting has inhibited the activity of trading.” (Finish)