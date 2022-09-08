the operation of the e-Pedal Step (which can be activated via a button in the center console) is simple: when the accelerator pedal is released, it slows down the car, progressively reducing the speed of the vehicle, without however stopping it completely. The brake pedal is always available in case of need.

Technological and connected with NissanConnect

The new X-Trail is equipped with an advanced infotainment system, which offers a wide range of connected services, including integration with smartphones to connect up to seven devices, and the NissanConnect Services app to manage and monitor the vehicle. remotely.

The 12.3-inch NissanConnect display gives access to all vehicle navigation, entertainment and setup functions, and is compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, with wireless connectivity available for the latter.

Connected car and remote management

Home-to-Car functions are compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa devices. The system supports a wide range of commands, including the ability to send destinations to the infotainment via your smartphone, reducing the time required to enter navigation data.

Thanks to the NissanConnect Services application, it is possible via smartphone to remotely interact with the car to open and close the doors, activate the horn and the lights. In addition, an alert system is available, which warns if the car is used beyond a predetermined perimeter, time or speed. A valuable function for parents who give the car in use to their children.

New Pro Pilot Assist with Navi-link

The new X-Trail is equipped with the latest generation of the Pro Pilot system, which assists the driver in an increasing number of situations. Called “Pro Pilot Assist with Navi-link”, it has been designed to reduce fatigue and stress for those behind the wheel thanks to a very intuitive interface.

It can adjust acceleration and braking in the single lane when traveling on the highway. In traffic situations, it can slow the car to a stop and restart it automatically (if the stop lasts less than 3 seconds) when the cars in front start moving again.

In the new Nissan X-Trail, the system is able to adapt the vehicle’s speed to an updated set of external circumstances.

The new Nissan X-Trail is available in four trim levels, with prices starting at around € 38,000 and can already be ordered from Nissan dealerships.