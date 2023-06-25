Nokia C21 Pro purple model released overseas, priced at about 600 yuan_China IT News

Original title: Nokia C21 Pro purple model overseas release price is about 600 yuan

[Mobile China News]When it comes to Nokia, many people must know that this old mobile phone brand was once the favorite of many people. The latest news shows that Nokia has launched a new color for its entry-level phone, the Nokia C21 Pro – purple.

Mobile China learned that Nokia issued a statement on social platforms, confirming the official release of the new color version of the Nokia C21 Pro in the Indian market. The brand revealed that a purple version of the device will be available soon at a price of Rs 6,999 (equivalent to approximately RMB 613). Below, let us take a look at the specifications of the Nokia C21 Pro.

In terms of appearance, the Nokia C12 Pro adopts a simple and stylish design style, which is in line with the aesthetics of contemporary young people as a whole. The front of the fuselage is equipped with a 6.3-inch LCD screen, which adopts the design of the water drop screen and has a high-definition resolution of 1600×720 pixels, and the picture display is clear and smooth.

In terms of performance, the Nokia C12 Pro is equipped with the domestic UNISOC SC9863A1 chip, running on the Android 12 Go version. It is worth noting that one notable feature of this smartphone is that it uses a removable battery with a capacity of 4000 mAh. In addition, Nokia guarantees regular security updates for at least 2 years.

In terms of camera functions, the Nokia C12 Pro has an 8-megapixel main camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel camera on the front, which can meet most people's daily shooting needs. In addition, the phone supports single-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, GNSS, and is equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack, MicroSD card slot, and MicroUSB port.

