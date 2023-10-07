North Africa: a study on agricultural market forecasts presented today in Bari

“Agriculture in North Africa: characteristics, potential and technological needs”. This is the title of a conference that will be held today at Agrilevante, the fair organized by the Italian Federation of Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers (FederUnacoma) scheduled in Bari from 5 to 8 October.

During the conference – in which Internationalia and Ciheam Bari collaborated – a study carried out by Africa and Business and dedicated to the prospects of North African markets will be presented.

The meeting – which will also be available in streaming – will include speeches by the president of Federunacoma, Mariateresa Maschio, by the editorial director of Internationalia, publisher of Africa and Business, Gianfranco Belgrano, by Davide Gnesini, Head of the Technical Service of FederUnacoma, Mara Semeraro, Ciheam Bari official and a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The study carried out by Africa and Business examines the potential of five countries – Egypt, Libya, Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco – and also opens a window on sub-Saharan Africa, underlining some ongoing trends that will have repercussions on agricultural needs and the need to accelerate mechanization and modernization of agriculture.

The conference can also be followed via streaming by connecting to the Agrilevante website.

