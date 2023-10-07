Hamas attacks with 5000 rockets. Israel: ‘We are at war’ – News

“Citizens of Israel we are at war and it is not just an operation, it is a war.” The prime minister said it Benjamin Netanyahu adding that he had given the order to the army to recall the reservists and to “respond to the war with vehemence and a breadth that the enemy has not known so far”. “The enemy – he underlined – will pay a price that he has never had to pay. We will win”.

The Israeli army has called up tens of thousands of reservists, public television Kan has learned. According to the broadcaster, this is the beginning of ‘Operation Iron Swords’. The army confirmed the firing of at least 2,200 rockets from Gaza. ”Fighting is underway in seven locations in Israel,” the broadcaster updated. Missile warning sirens from Gaza have once again sounded in Tel Aviv. ANSA confirmed this on the spot. “Dozens of Israeli planes are attacking a number of Hamas targets in Gaza”. The military spokesman announced it.

“Dozens of Israeli planes are attacking a number of Hamas targets in the Strip in Gaza.” The military spokesman announced it.

“Il Italian government closely follows the brutal attack unfolding in Israel. Condemns in the strongest terms the ongoing terror and violence against innocent civilians. Terror will never prevail. We support Israel’s right to defend itself“. This is what we read in a note from Palazzo Chigi. “The Government condemns in the utmost firmness the attacks on Israel. People’s lives, the security of the region and the resumption of any political process are at risk. Hamas must immediately stop this barbaric violence. We support Israel’s right to exist and defend itself”. This was underlined in a note from the Farnesina by the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani.

“We follow the news coming from Israel with anguish and unreservedly condemn the attacks carried out by Hamas.” This is what he writes on X lHigh EU representative Josep Borrell. “This horrible violence must stop immediately. Nothing can be solved with terrorism and violence”, adds Borrell. “The EU expresses its solidarity with Israel in these difficult moments.” France also “condemns in the strongest terms the ongoing terrorist attacks against Israel and its population”: the Quai d’Orsay wrote this in a note this morning. Paris “expresses full solidarity with Israel and the victims of these attacks” and “reaffirms its absolute rejection of terrorism and its commitment to Israel’s security”.

Video Israel under attack, 5,000 rockets from Gaza

Following the outbreak of hostilities, supermarkets in Gaza have been stormed by residents who fear they will now face a prolonged conflict with Israel. The shelves of food products – local sources report – were soon emptied. Long queues are also reported by bakers. At petrol stations, motorists try to grab the last available supplies of fuel, in a highly tense atmosphere.

Hamas claimed to have launched against Israel “5,000 rockets” in the opening phase of the operation which he called ‘Al-Aqsa’ flood. “We have decided to put an end to Israel’s crimes”, he reads in a statement in which he denounces “desecrations” that have occurred in the Holy Places of Jerusalem.

Rockets fired from Gaza hit in the Negev the Bedouin village of Kseifeh. The mayor of that locality said this on Kan public television, according to which so far there is news of four dead. Residents, he added, have no shelter in which to protect themselves during rocket attacks.

“We are in a state of war. We have 21 episodes underway in the south of the country”: This was stated by the head of the Israeli police, Yaakov Shabtai. Selected police units, he added, had been mobilized and sent to the area of ​​the clashes. Police also erected checkpoints on arteries between southern and central Israel. Security measures have also been put in place along the demarcation line with the West Bank and in Israeli cities with a mixed population of Jews and Arabs.

Video Alarm sirens in central and southern Israel

hours this morning and launched a war against the State of Israel”. defense minister Yoav Gallant adding that the army “is fighting against the enemy everywhere. I invite all Israeli citizens to follow the security instructions. The State of Israel – he concluded – will win this war”.

According to media reports – but not officially confirmed – Hamas militiamen who have infiltrated southern Israel have taken Israeli civilians hostage. In particular – according to Haaretz – in the town of Ofakim close to the Gaza Strip. According to the newspaper, in Sderot the Hamas militiamen entered the local police station. Several firefights were also reported. Similar news also reported on TV – although not officially confirmed – refers to Israeli soldiers taken hostage by Hamas.

Mohammed Deif, head of Hammas’ military wing, specified that the ‘Flood al-Aqsa’ operation represents a reaction “to the desecration of the holy places in Jerusalem” and to Israel’s constant refusal to “free our prisoners”. He stated that the militiamen had orders “not to kill women and children”. He also called on all Palestinians to join the armed struggle. “The enemy,” he said, “is weaker than you think.” This text was spread on the web by Hamas which, as in the past, only showed a darkened profile of Deif’s face.

The Israeli military declared “lo state of war alert“. This was written by the military spokesperson, recalling that “the Hamas terrorist organization has begun a massive firing of rockets towards Israeli territory and in various places”. Israel has decided to recall the reservists.

Video Rockets from Gaza towards Israel, columns of smoke

Surprise attack from Gaza on Israel, with large rocket launches partly intercepted by the Israeli Iron Dome defense batteries. An elderly woman in the Gederot area, near Ashkelon, was seriously injured and later died. There would be 15 injuries (one of which was serious) caused by the launch of missiles from the Strip. Missile warning sirens in Tel Aviv. Meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant with security and military officials.

In the last half hour “rockets have been fired” from Gaza towards Israel. The army announced it, without however specifying for now the number of devices. The military spokesman recommended that citizens of southern and central Israel “remain in protected areas and follow the instructions of the Internal Command Center.” Israeli emergency services, cited by the media, reported one person was slightly injured in the town of Yavne, in the center of the country, due to rocket fire from Gaza.

War atmosphere in Gaza. From early morning the population saw numerous rocket launches towards Israel, some of which were intercepted by the Israeli Iron Dome defense batteries. The attack – local sources report – began in the early morning while the children were going to school. They immediately returned to their homes while the streets – according to sources – are emptying.

Yesterday tens of thousands of Islamic Jihad supporters gathered in the streets of Gaza to celebrate the anniversary of the movement’s founding. But it is still not clear whether there is a link between that event and today’s launches.

Local sources add that jubilant messages are being broadcast from loudspeakers in mosques. Among these: “We surprised the enemy. It is a great victory for the armed resistance.”

He first Benyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will soon meet with security and military officials following the surprise attack from Gaza. Some analysts point out that the attack from Gaza occurred on almost the same date in October 1973 when Egypt and Israel attacked Israel on Yom Kippur. ‘A number of terrorists have entered Israeli territory from Gaza. The inhabitants of the area must remain in their homes”: this was announced by the Israeli military spokesperson.

Meanwhile, images have spread on the web – the authenticity of which has not yet been confirmed – showing Palestinian militiamen flying from Gaza to Israel on hang gliders.

Italian Embassy in Israel to fellow countrymen, ‘maximum attention’



The Italian embassy in Israel invited compatriots “to avoid any travel that is not strictly necessary, maintain maximum attention, stay informed and follow the instructions of the local authorities”. The embassy then recalled “the massive rocket launch in various locations in the country” and that “the Israeli authorities have declared a state of alert affecting all locations within a radius of 80 kilometers from the Gaza Strip”.

“The Farnesina, in close collaboration with the Italian embassy in Israel, continues to monitor the evolution of the security situation in the country. We invite our compatriots to exercise maximum caution. Crisis Unit activated. Emergency number: +39 06 36225”. This is the text of a message from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X.

