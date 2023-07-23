0
Novartis boss can come up with surprisingly good figures – but in the longer term he has to find new blockbusters
The Basel-based pharmaceutical company is showing solid growth. The Sandoz spin-off is also taking shape. The generics division is scheduled to go public in the fall.
At the head of the pharmaceutical company since 2018: Vasant Narasimhan.
Bild: Patrick Straub/Keystone
Novartis CEO Vasant Narasimhan and his leadership team have to deliver. Because the Basel pharmaceutical multinational is facing a drastic transformation: After the spin-off of the Sandoz generics division, Novartis wants to get involved as a “pure” pharmaceutical company in the profitable business for highly specialized therapies and has set itself ambitious goals.
