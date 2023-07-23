Novartis boss can come up with surprisingly good figures – but in the longer term he has to find new blockbusters

The Basel-based pharmaceutical company is showing solid growth. The Sandoz spin-off is also taking shape. The generics division is scheduled to go public in the fall.

At the head of the pharmaceutical company since 2018: Vasant Narasimhan.

Bild: Patrick Straub/Keystone

Novartis CEO Vasant Narasimhan and his leadership team have to deliver. Because the Basel pharmaceutical multinational is facing a drastic transformation: After the spin-off of the Sandoz generics division, Novartis wants to get involved as a “pure” pharmaceutical company in the profitable business for highly specialized therapies and has set itself ambitious goals.

