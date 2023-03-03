Home Business Nubia Z50 Ultra front design exposure: true comprehensive screen with outstanding visual effects – small tech news
Business

Nubia Z50 Ultra front design exposure: true comprehensive screen with outstanding visual effects – small tech news

by admin
Nubia Z50 Ultra front design exposure: true comprehensive screen with outstanding visual effects – small tech news


The Nubia Z50 Ultra adopts a “true” full-screen design. There is no opening on the front of the fuselage, that is, a UDC full-screen. It is equipped with the fourth-generation under-screen camera technology.

Previously, Nubia officially released information that it will release a new Nubia Z50 Ultra mobile phone on March 7, 2023. The phone will be equipped with a “triangular combination” composed of the second-generation Snapdragon 8+UFS 4.0+LPDDR5X.

On the morning of March 3, Nubia brought us the front photo of the Nubia Z50 Ultra mobile phone. Judging from the picture, the Nubia Z50 Ultra adopts a “true” full-screen design, and there is no opening on the front of the fuselage. , that is, UDC full screen, equipped with the fourth-generation under-screen camera technology. In addition, the Nubia Z50 Ultra also adopts a micro-edge straight screen design to further increase the screen-to-body ratio of the screen.

Nubia has stated to the outside world that the Nubia Z50 Ultra is the first Ultra flagship in the history of Nubia. The latter brings a truly flawless full-screen mobile phone.

In terms of imaging, Nubia Z50 Ultra adopts a new 35mm+85mm golden mirror combination, of which the 85mm golden portrait focal length is a 6400W periscope telephoto lens; the 35mm golden humanistic focal length is equipped with a super large aperture.


See also  ǮͶʣԾг˼ά δһ_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

You may also like

Call for climate protests at 250 locations in...

Covid investigation: “Fontana’s order is to remain silent....

OnePlus Ace 2V shows its strength again, doubles...

ChatGPT: The chatbot suggests these ten startup ideas

Usa: new data confirm fear of inflation-Fed rates....

Lack of snow and energy prices – wow...

All Italian companies doing business in India and...

OnePlus Ace 2V mobile phone equipped with longevity...

Butter: Supermarkets and discounters lower prices

Survey, Pd alone or with the 5 Stars,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy