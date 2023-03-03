



The Nubia Z50 Ultra adopts a “true” full-screen design. There is no opening on the front of the fuselage, that is, a UDC full-screen. It is equipped with the fourth-generation under-screen camera technology.

Previously, Nubia officially released information that it will release a new Nubia Z50 Ultra mobile phone on March 7, 2023. The phone will be equipped with a “triangular combination” composed of the second-generation Snapdragon 8+UFS 4.0+LPDDR5X.

In addition, the Nubia Z50 Ultra also adopts a micro-edge straight screen design to further increase the screen-to-body ratio of the screen.

Nubia has stated to the outside world that the Nubia Z50 Ultra is the first Ultra flagship in the history of Nubia. The latter brings a truly flawless full-screen mobile phone.

In terms of imaging, Nubia Z50 Ultra adopts a new 35mm+85mm golden mirror combination, of which the 85mm golden portrait focal length is a 6400W periscope telephoto lens; the 35mm golden humanistic focal length is equipped with a super large aperture.



