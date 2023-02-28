Nubia Z50 Ultra has been polished for 6 years!True full screen is unique

According to news on February 27, Nubia official Weibo warmed up the new product Nubia Z50 Ultra. Nubia product manager said,The Z50 Ultra is more Ultra than Ultra, and it is the most comprehensive full-screen mobile phone, which has been polished for 6 years.

It is reported that the Nubia Z50 Ultra uses the under-screen camera technology,It realizes a true full-screen form with no bangs and no digging holes on the front, which is unique among Ultra phones and has the best look and feel.

It is equipped with the latest generation of under-screen camera technology. By optimizing the spatial arrangement of pixels in the camera area and the design of film layer stacking, it can create the best true full-screen effect. This solution does not reduce the pixel density of the camera area and does not reduce the pixel drive circuit.

at the same time,It can also improve the visible light transmittance, increase the amount of light entering the camera under the screen, and realize a true full-screen display with high resolution and no difference while improving the photo effect.

In addition, Nubia also has a smart algorithm based on the under-screen camera technology, which integrates AI deep learning. Through tens of thousands of sets of data collection and thousands of real-time real-time shots, the camera finally achieves the method of “indirectly increasing” the amount of light transmission, so that users can get better imaging effects after taking pictures.

In terms of core configuration, Nubia Z50 Ultra will be equipped with Qualcomm’s second-generation Snapdragon 8 mobile platform, which will be Nubia’s most powerful mobile phone. New products will be unveiled in March.