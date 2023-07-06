Home » Nucera: IPO price set at €20 per share, market cap 2.53 billion
Business

Nucera: IPO price set at €20 per share, market cap 2.53 billion

by admin
Nucera: IPO price set at €20 per share, market cap 2.53 billion

Industrie De Nora, thyssenkrupp AG and thyssenkrupp nucera have set the final offer price for the shares of thyssenkrupp nucera at 20.0 per share. In total, 30,262,250 shares (including over-allotment shares) were placed.

The final offer price implies a market capitalization of 2.53 billion. In the event of full exercise of the greenshoe option, the free float will be equal to 24% of the share capital.

thyssenkrupp AG will continue its commitment as a shareholder of and will retain a majority stake in the leading company in highly efficient electrolysis technologies. De Nora also intends to continue its long-standing partnership with thyssenkrupp AG and thyssenkrupp nucera.

The start of trading of the shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is scheduled for 7 July 2023.

See also  Cricket, Chinese that counts for nothing. A retired old comedian who...

You may also like

The Fed Freezes Stock Exchanges Down in Piazza...

Booming Peach Harvest: High Demand and Increased Fruit...

The Rewe boss in an interview about inflation...

Santanchè: those who criticize me come to Twiga....

Amazon Prime Day offers 2023: The best deals...

Berlusconi will give Marina and Pier Silvio control...

AI Revolutionizes the LED Industry: A Look into...

From 2024 – Swiss Post will increase prices...

Tipping Culture: Experts Weigh in on the Escalating...

Santanchè: those who criticize me come to Twiga....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy