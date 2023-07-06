Nucera: IPO price set at €20 per share, market cap 2.53 billion

Industrie De Nora, thyssenkrupp AG and thyssenkrupp nucera have set the final offer price for the shares of thyssenkrupp nucera at 20.0 per share. In total, 30,262,250 shares (including over-allotment shares) were placed.

The final offer price implies a market capitalization of 2.53 billion. In the event of full exercise of the greenshoe option, the free float will be equal to 24% of the share capital.

thyssenkrupp AG will continue its commitment as a shareholder of and will retain a majority stake in the leading company in highly efficient electrolysis technologies. De Nora also intends to continue its long-standing partnership with thyssenkrupp AG and thyssenkrupp nucera.

The start of trading of the shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is scheduled for 7 July 2023.

