Home Business NYMEX crude oil looks at $74.44 Provider FX678
Business

NYMEX crude oil looks at $74.44 Provider FX678

by admin
NYMEX crude oil looks at $74.44

On Wednesday (January 4), international oil prices continued to fall, hitting a new low in a week and a half, dragged down by concerns that the global economic recession may lead to weak demand, while supply remained relatively sufficient. NYMEX crude oil looked at $74.44.

At 16:06 Beijing time, NYMEX crude oil futures fell 1.27% to $75.95/barrel; ICE Brent crude futures fell 1.19% to $81.13/barrel.

Concerns about weak demand continued to loom over the market. Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia is likely to cut its flagship Arabian Light crude price for Asian customers further by around $1.50 a barrel in February, on track to hit a new low since November 2021 and just above the average Oman/Dubai crude price About $1.75/barrel.

The official selling price of Saudi crude oil is usually released around the 5th of each month and provides a reference for oil prices in countries such as Iran, Kuwait and Iraq, affecting the price of crude oil shipped to Asia by about 9 million barrels per day.

Russia has shifted its oil exports from Europe to Asia after the European Union banned imports of Russian crude by sea from Dec. 5. Meanwhile the Group of Seven (G7) countries have introduced price caps that limit Russia’s use of Western finance for oil trade, shipping and insurance services.

While Moscow last week announced a ban on crude oil sales to countries adhering to price caps, its main oil customers in Asia will not be affected and more Russian barrels are expected to flow to Asia.

See also  Give full play to the dual functions of monetary policy tools in terms of volume and structure, and improve the quality and efficiency of financial services for the real economy - Xinhua English.news.cn

The market is still worried about the impact of macro factors such as economic downward pressure. The head of the International Monetary Fund has previously warned that economies across much of the world will have a tough year in 2023 as the main engines of global growth experience weaker economic activity.

After raising interest rates four times in a row by 75 basis points, the Fed cut its rate hike to 50 basis points in December. If the Fed ramps up its rate hikes, it could slow economic growth and dampen fuel demand.

On the daily chart, NYMEX crude oil fell below $77.13 and is expected to further test $75.79 and $74.44, which are the 38.2%, 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels of the upward range of $70.10-81.48 respectively.

You may also like

Coop, this is how Italians look to 2023...

Hong Kong stocks close: Hang Seng Index soars...

Why if inflation in Europe slows down, does...

Lange’s daily inventory of construction steel products: market...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, January 4th. Positive Europe. The...

Tlc: Iliad and WindTre complete the closing of...

Edison, the big Italians in the field: Eni,...

A16 R&D Failed, Apple “Bad”: A17 does not...

Complaints with telephone and television operators, end of...

Seemingly declining?Moody’s economists have coined a “new term”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy