CCTV news:During the New Year’s Day holiday, various special activities and consumption measures were launched in various places, attracting many citizens and tourists.

This holiday, the national cultural and tourism holiday market is generally safe and orderly. According to calculations by the Data Center of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, during the New Year’s Day in 2023, there will be 52.7134 million domestic tourist trips nationwide, a year-on-year increase of 0.44%, and domestic tourism revenue will be 26.517 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 4.0%.

