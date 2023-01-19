Home Business NYMEX crude oil looks at $77.55 Provider FX678
Business

NYMEX crude oil looks at $77.55 Provider FX678

by admin
NYMEX crude oil looks at $77.55 Provider FX678
NYMEX crude oil looks at $77.55

On Thursday (January 19), international oil prices fell by nearly $1, extending the previous session’s losses, as a surprise rise in U.S. crude inventories weighed on the market, while disappointing U.S. retail sales and industrial data heightened concerns about the economy. recession fears. NYMEX crude oil looked at $77.55.

At 16:29 Beijing time, NYMEX crude oil futures fell 1.22% to $78.51 a barrel; ICE Brent crude futures fell 0.99% to $84.41 a barrel.

Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets, said: “Deteriorating U.S. economic data dimmed the outlook for (oil) demand as recession fears intensified again. Risk aversion led to a drop in growth-sensitive commodity prices.” He added that bulls Profit-taking may also have played a role.

U.S. retail sales fell by the most in a year in December, while manufacturing output fell by the most in nearly two years as higher borrowing costs hurt demand for goods. Still, Fed officials say rates need to rise above 5% even if inflation shows signs of peaking and economic activity is slowing.

Data released overnight by the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed that U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 7.615 million barrels in the week ended January 13, the second consecutive week of sharp increases. This is all the more worrisome because the market had expected a decline of about 593,000 barrels.

Since this Monday coincides with the Martin Luther King Day public holiday in the United States, the weekly oil inventory report was delayed by one day. The official Energy Information Administration (EIA) inventory report will be released at midnight Beijing time on Friday (January 20).

See also  Fed raises rates, Powell opens less aggressive hikes as option. Wall Street is not convinced: DJ -500 points, Nasdaq -3.2%

On the daily chart, NYMEX crude oil has fallen below $78.76 and is expected to fall further to $77.55 in the market outlook. They are the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and 50% Fibonacci retracement of the upward range of $72.46-82.66 respectively bit.

You may also like

Shanxi Fenjiu: In 2022, the estimated revenue is...

Wrc2023: all ready for the Monte Carlo rally....

Banks, ECB Supervision changes internal credit rating models

MSC Cruises: «In 2023 we will return to...

More than 60% of private placements have chosen...

Dear fuels, the ministry’s app is coming to...

Invaluable and bright prospects – China’s economic annual...

Eni, early closure for the 2 billion sustainable...

Bullard wants Fed to raise key rate to...

Cash collect certificates, the focus on the topic

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy