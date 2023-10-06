ÖBB Introduces New Fleet of Night Trains with Individual Sleepers, Catering to Solo Travelers

Austrian state railway company ÖBB has unveiled a new fleet of 33 night trains that will be introduced in December 2023. The trains will feature individual “pod” or “capsule” type sleepers, in addition to standard sleepers and sleeping cars, catering to the needs of solo travelers. With a capacity of 254 passengers each, the trains will consist of two seating cars, three berths, and two sleeping cars. One standout feature is that all compartments in the sleeping cars will have their own bathroom, including a shower. The bunk beds in the Comfort Plus or Comfort spaces will offer privacy for two people, while the minicabins will provide individual “capsule”-style bunk beds stacked on top of each other. Solo travelers in the minicabins will have their own private space with a mirror, reading lamp, storage area, and lockers. The new trains, which have been approved for use in Austria, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, and the Netherlands, will begin operating on December 10 on the Vienna-Hamburg and Innsbruck-Hamburg routes. Tickets will go on sale on October 11. Austrian Minister for Climate Action, Leonore Gewessler, emphasized the importance of train travel for climate protection, stating that the future of short and medium-distance travel belongs to the train. ÖBB currently has the largest fleet of sleeper trains in Europe.

