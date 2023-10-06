Home » Samsung Introduces the New Galaxy SmartTag 2, Competing with Apple’s AirTags
Samsung Unveils Galaxy SmartTag 2: Competition for Apple’s AirTags

This Thursday, October 5, Samsung introduced its latest smart tracker, the Galaxy SmartTag 2, in direct competition with Apple’s AirTags. With a price point of $30, the Galaxy SmartTag 2 boasts a refreshed design and improved features.

One significant change is the new design, which includes a built-in loop allowing users to easily attach the device to keychains, bags, and other items. Additionally, the device now houses a larger battery that Samsung claims can last up to an impressive 700 days.

The Galaxy SmartTag 2 is also IP67 rated for water and dust resistance, ensuring its durability in various conditions. It supports Bluetooth Low Energy and can achieve a maximum range of 120 meters.

It is important to note that the SmartTag 2 is exclusively compatible with Samsung smartphones. For Android users, it will only work with other Android cell phones through the Find My Device Network application.

Starting October 10, the Galaxy SmartTag 2 will be available in black and white color options, priced at $29.99.

Editors recommend the Galaxy SmartTag 2 as a worthy competitor to Apple’s AirTags. With its sleek design, long-lasting battery, and water and dust resistance, it offers a compelling choice for consumers in the smart tracker market.

