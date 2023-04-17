Occupational safety and health, towards a new agreement between Inail and Aepi (sme)

Conference on the first six months of government and the agreement between INAIL and AEPI: the program for Tuesday 18 April

The historic headquarters of Inail in via IV Novembre in Rome hosts the event promoted by Aepi Confederation, “After six months, what impact does the executive have on businesses?” scheduled Tuesday 18th April starting at 9.30. The initiative, available in live streaming on the inail.it website, intends to make a budget for the first six months of government with the protagonists of the political scene and with the members of the Confederation, which represents businesses and professionals.

The occasion will also host a particularly important event. In fact at 10.45 the presidents of He breathed Aepi, Franco Bettoni and Mino Dinoiwill sign a memorandum of understanding to initiate a synergy on the issues of prevention and protection of health and safety in the workplace. This will be followed by a round table which will be attended, among others, by Lucia Albano, Massimo Bitonci and Claudio Durigon, undersecretaries, respectively, of the ministries of Economy and Finance, of Enterprise and Made in Italy, and of Labor and Social Policies.

