AUSL Modena – National day for organ and tissue donation, the virtuous network of the AUSL to identify potential donors

The Hospital Procurement Coordination (COP) – made up of Enrica Becchi, Local Transplant Coordinator, of the UOC of Anesthesia and Intensive Care in the Northern Area (Carpi and Mirandola Hospitals), and the Nursing Coordinator Barbara Ferrari, together with the nurses of the Carpi Intensive Care Unit and of the Mirandola Hospital Operating Room – is the operational part of the donation activities which are carried out in collaboration and according to the guidelines and protocols shared with the Regional Transplant Center.

Tissue donors (skin, bone segments, vascular segments, heart valves) and corneas are reported by the operating units and territorial services of Carpi and Mirandola, through shared reporting and donor management processes.

Before proceeding with the donation, it is necessary to consult the database (SIT) to check whether the donor had expressed his intention in life regarding the possibility of donating. The will can be manifested during the renewal of the identity card at the Registry Office, at the Public Relations Office of the Modena Local Health Authority or by registering with AIDO. It is also possible to fill in the Ministry of Health‘s ‘Blue Card’ or write a handwritten will.

You can change your mind about the donation at any time since, in the event of verification of the will expressed in life, the last declaration made in chronological order is always valid. There are no age limits for expressing oneself on organ and tissue donation. Expression of will can be performed upon coming of age.