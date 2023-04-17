Home » AUSL Modena – National day for organ and tissue donation, the virtuous network of the AUSL to identify potential donors
Health

AUSL Modena – National day for organ and tissue donation, the virtuous network of the AUSL to identify potential donors

by admin
AUSL Modena – National day for organ and tissue donation, the virtuous network of the AUSL to identify potential donors

The Hospital Procurement Coordination (COP) – made up of Enrica Becchi, Local Transplant Coordinator, of the UOC of Anesthesia and Intensive Care in the Northern Area (Carpi and Mirandola Hospitals), and the Nursing Coordinator Barbara Ferrari, together with the nurses of the Carpi Intensive Care Unit and of the Mirandola Hospital Operating Room – is the operational part of the donation activities which are carried out in collaboration and according to the guidelines and protocols shared with the Regional Transplant Center.

Tissue donors (skin, bone segments, vascular segments, heart valves) and corneas are reported by the operating units and territorial services of Carpi and Mirandola, through shared reporting and donor management processes.

Before proceeding with the donation, it is necessary to consult the database (SIT) to check whether the donor had expressed his intention in life regarding the possibility of donating. The will can be manifested during the renewal of the identity card at the Registry Office, at the Public Relations Office of the Modena Local Health Authority or by registering with AIDO. It is also possible to fill in the Ministry of Health‘s ‘Blue Card’ or write a handwritten will.

You can change your mind about the donation at any time since, in the event of verification of the will expressed in life, the last declaration made in chronological order is always valid. There are no age limits for expressing oneself on organ and tissue donation. Expression of will can be performed upon coming of age.

You may also like

Lombardy: middle class and caregivers increasingly in difficulty...

there is also an engineer from Gravina

Casalmaggiore da Capelli lots of people for Fitness...

visualized the reactive astrocyte-neuron interaction. « Medicine in...

Does your child have hallucinations? Could be Alice...

Berlusconi, the health conditions. San Raffaele confirms the...

Flat stomach after 50: how to conquer it,...

The first online training course on breastfeeding for...

Istat cuts inflation in March to 7.6%

For the convictions of Calciopoli we are out...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy