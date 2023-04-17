LANCEL Officially Announces New Global Brand Ambassador: Lili Reinhart

Lancel is honored to announce that with her distinctive personality and innate elegance, Lili Reinhart has become the muse of inspiration for Lancel’s new generation, interpreting Lancel brand values ​​with ever-changing charm.

Since its establishment in 1876, Lancel has always been committed to grasping the pulse of the times and interpreting cutting-edge fashion. As a unique Parisian brand, Lancel shines globally, showing its unique French style and taste. Lancel adheres to the long-standing and well-established exquisite leather craftsmanship, making the works bloom with exquisite and elegant charm, without losing lightness and agility. It is this unique quality that makes Lancel and Lili Reinhart collide with wonderful sparks. Lili has loved art since childhood and aspired to become a performing artist. With outstanding acting performance and perseverance, Lili Reinhart was able to play the main character Betty Cooper in the TV series “Riverdale” (Riverdale). Hustlers.

Lili has a wide range of hobbies and is enterprising. Unafraid of challenges, she also worked hard behind the scenes and founded the production company Small Victory Productions. Her first work “Look Both Ways” (Look Both Ways), starring and chief producer, is now on Netflix N°1 platform for the world premiere. Prior to that, she starred in and executive produced the film Chemical Hearts, which was distributed by Amazon Worldwide Studios. Following the film’s success, Lili and Small Victory Productions reached a film and television production agreement with Amazon Studios to jointly develop TV series and film projects in the future.

Lili is talented and charming, but so much more than that. She advocates self-confidence and self-love for the body, bringing together many like-minded people to join the “body self-love movement”. Under the glamorous appearance, she is sincere, funny, and willing to share in her heart. She believes that self-acceptance is a compulsory course in life, and she must constantly practice caring for herself and the soul.

Lili is also a brilliant writer. In 2020, she published a collection of poems, Swimming Lessons, which reached the New York Times bestseller list.

Lili Reinhart is elegant, creative and inspiring, so Lancel favors Lili Reinhart. Lancel has always been committed to enhancing its international influence, and the world-renowned American actress Lili Reinhart is the ideal choice for its brand spokesperson. Lancel’s 2023 spring and summer series advertising blockbuster once again integrates long-standing heritage, ingenuity and innovation, and exquisite style. Lili is invited to appear on the camera to interpret the series of items, uniquely interpreting Lancel’s style. In the advertising blockbuster, the CALIFORNIA DREAM (California Dream) series, carefully crafted by Lancel creative director Barbara Fusillo, makes a new appearance, which is even more charming under the ingenious presentation of Lili. This series is full of bright colors, depicting the gentle and vibrant California dream, immersing people in the beach scenery and desert scenery, strolling in the cool and leisurely neighborhood, enjoying the elegant and tall palm trees and the dreamlike sunset scenery . Lightweight and pleasing to the eye, the collection pays homage to the sixties, when simplicity and Hollywood glam went hand in hand. Dazzling and naturally elegant, Lili embodies the extraordinary style of this collection.

Lancel’s 2023 spring-summer and autumn-winter series of advertising campaigns are all shot by Peter Ash Lee, which fully proves that the cooperation between Lili and Lancel is a match made in heaven.

Lancel Global Ambassador: Lili Reinhart