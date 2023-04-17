Bungie takes serious action against alleged Destiny 2 leaker – Destiny 2: Lightfall

Bungie and Destiny 2 had a disappointing weekend, as a massive leak occurred a few days ago, revealing a plethora of upcoming plans and changes coming to the game. According to Bungie, the leak happened after a Creators Summit, where streamers and other influencers got an insight into the future of the game, and one of the attendees was behind the leak.

Bungie confirmed this in a tweet: “Community interaction and participation are at the heart of Bungie and our games. For years, we’ve invited creators and other members of the community to confidential summits to provide feedback on the future of Destiny. It’s a much-loved part of the process, but relies heavily on trust.

“A breach of this trust could prevent us from holding further summits. We take these breaches very seriously and are taking action to strengthen our policies with those invited to these internal meetings.

While Bungie did not reveal the name of the alleged leaker,Forbes has since published an articlerevealing that the accused individual is content creator Ekuegan, and following this incident, he has been banned from Destiny 2 and Bungie has removed a large number of his previous videos.

Ekuegan has since stated that he was not behind the leak, but Bungie seemed certain of the situation, even allegedly revealing that they would no longer be working with the influencer or inviting him to future events. The Destiny developers have also apparently stated that they believe the matter is done and that they will not be taking legal action in this situation.

The leak delves into what’s coming in the next season of Destiny 2, Season of the Deep, and explores the launch of Season 23.