Japan’s Polyscape has released a new trailer for its roguelike strategy action game “MISTROGUE: Mist and the Living Dungeons (temporary translation, original name: MISTROGUE: Mist and the Living Dungeons)”, which officially launched fundraising on the Kickstarter platform.

“The Mist: The Mist and the Living Dungeon” is a roguelike strategic action game that emphasizes the development of the “living dungeon”. Players will play the protagonist “Mist”. As a treasure hunter, he decided to explore many mazes in order to solve the mystery of the kingdom that perished five hundred years ago. The maze map is randomly generated each time and moves, such as rooms and corridors that will gradually form and appear in front of you, bridges that will fall after walking, ground that will move in parallel or appear only under certain conditions, etc. Players can experience the fun of solving puzzles and exploring the strongest skill sets in the unknown world In the game, players can use 4 types of equipment such as weapons, shields, bracelets and rings to start adventures, and can use spells to repel enemies. Players can freely match and find their favorite fighting style. In addition, when each adventure is over, the player will return to the initial level, but the money and props obtained during the process will not be cleared. Players can use props and trade with the wandering businessman “Lupo” to strengthen themselves. Then challenge more difficult maze maps, obtain more powerful rare items, etc.

According to the official statement, as “Mist Demon: Mist and Living Dungeons” will be available for early access this spring, the team recently launched crowdfunding on Kickstarter, hoping to make players outside of Japan know more about this work. The team added that the main goal of this crowdfunding is to obtain funds for overseas activities of “Mist and the Living Dungeon”. The team plans to use the funds for overseas advertising, overseas exhibitions, travel expenses, transportation expenses and Accommodation fees (details on the use of funds will be disclosed separately).

The crowdfunding of “The Mist: Mist and the Living Dungeon” currently provides 6 sponsorship plans, and sponsors who meet the specified conditions can play the early access version of this work through the Kickstarter platform after the fundraising ends. This version will support the transfer of game files to the Early Access version of the Steam version.