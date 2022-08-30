Home Business Oil falling: Wti -4% and Brent below $ 100. Iraq reassures about export oil
Business

Oil falling: Wti -4% and Brent below $ 100. Iraq reassures about export oil

by admin

New drop in oil prices with investors once again weighing the risks of a rapid weakening of growth with persistent inflation that could induce the Fed and the ECB to remain aggressive in raising interest rates.

Brent crude oil futures fell 3.95% to $ 98.89 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell -4.16% to $ 92.97 a barrel.

The drop in prices sharpened after the chief executive of the Iraqi state-owned oil marketing company known as SOMO said the country’s oil exports were unaffected by the unrest. SOMO also said it can redirect more oil to Europe if needed.

Meanwhile, expectations are high for the next OPEC + meeting on 5 September. Saudi Arabia last week raised the possibility of production cuts by OPEC +, which sources say could coincide with an increase in supply from Iran should it strike a nuclear deal with the West.

See also  Kimera Automobili Evo037, thus the Legend of the Lancia 037 is reborn

You may also like

Bed Bath & Beyond continues to rally, up...

Goldman Sachs: inflation could exceed 22% in the...

Huanju Group’s second-quarter net profit reached US$51.5 million,...

Dolomiti Superski, winter 2022-2023 with 10% increases

Wall Street: Recovery is uncertain. Comforting notes from...

ColorOS 13, which reduces the burden on users,...

Milan Cortina Olympics: even the Oval has a...

Currencies: US dollar rallies non-stop for 3 reasons....

Energy, chemistry alarm: “Production at risk for costs”

Borsa Milano stumbles on the final in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy