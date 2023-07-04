Home » Oil: Saudi and Russia cut production again
Business

Oil: Saudi and Russia cut production again

by admin
Oil: Saudi and Russia cut production again

Saudi Arabia has announced the extension by at least one month of the unilateral cut in oil production from 1 million barrels per day.

As a result, the country’s output will stand at around 9 million barrels per day, the lowest level in recent years.

The decision, intended to curb oil supply, comes as Russia (Riyadh’s OPEC+ ally) announced new restrictions on its exports. Indeed, Moscow will cut production by another 500,000 barrels a day in August.

See also  Midea Real Estate Hao Hengle: M&A tends to take up only about 400 million yuan of capital in high-level cities jqknews

You may also like

Meloni warns the EU: “Italy does not give...

Ensuring Power Supply in the Face of High-Temperature...

Venture Debt: Why outside capital is worthwhile despite...

Bad language at Maxxi, Sgarbi: “Am I sexist?...

Formerly a farmer, today up to 6000 euros...

Justin Bieber’s Unique Rolls-Royce: A Futuristic Design

Honor Magic V2 Folding Screen Mobile Phone Appointment...

Geneva Elkann in the red, Good Films no...

That’s why hardware stores are now selling pools...

Waste emergency is a matter of public order:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy