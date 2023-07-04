Chocolate, an elixir of life: why it’s a panacea (especially for women)

Eating chocolate is good for health, this is a true elixir of life thanks to its properties, especially for women.

It seems like a dream but it’s reality: chocolate is really good for health, especially for women. Thanks to the information recently released by some researchers, it has actually been possible to see the real benefits of this food so loved by everyone.

The moderate consumption of chocolate seems to have a direct relationship with the quality of life, but also as a disease prevention tool. A sensational discovery, which is about to completely change the life of each of us.

Chocolate is a lifesaver

Il Journal of The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics published the outcome of a long-running report by researchers investigating the link between mortality and chocolate. According to these, in fact, there is a direct impact between the consumption of the food and the well being long time. Studies have found something that was only partially known to date, namely the association between chocolate and cardiovascular disease, especially stroke.

The health observation study WHI revealed how indicated this is for the prevention of heart disease, colon and breast cancer specifically for menopausal women. A small strategy to be implemented in a preventive and long-term way. In reality, however, the news is not entirely new, already in the nineties there was talk of the impact of the product on the diet.

The data also allows you to know how much you need to consume: the ideal is a portion of 30 grams per day. Based on the data, the categories who ate this portion of chocolate every day gave an answer within a few months. The study participants with the lowest risk of mortality, from a variety of causes, were found to be the group that ate chocolate all the time. These results have been placed in a transversal range, therefore for all genders, all ages, races, ethnic groups and lifestyles. Chocolate has an impact on mortality, prevents cardiovascular disease and is particularly suitable for women.

However, this does not mean exceeding or buying elaborate chocolate and snacks. When we speak of a product useful for health, in fact, we always mean it a type of pure chocolate, therefore at least 70% dark upwards and possibly natural, therefore free of added sugars.

