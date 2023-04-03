Iraq will cut 211,000 barrelsThe United Arab Emirates 148 miles, the Kuwait 128 miles, the Kazakhstan 78 miles, l’Oman 40 thousand. Algiers has announced a decrease in production of 48,000 barrels per day. Russia has instead confirmed that the cut of 500mila barili which he had announced from March to June will be extended through 2023 The Algerian Ministry of Energy and Mines explains that “this voluntary reduction is a precautionary measure in addition to the reduction in production agreed at the 33rd OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting of 5 October 2022”. about 100 million barrels per dayOPEC+’s move aims to reduce supply to support oil prices, now traded at 82 dollars a barrel (Brent), ie the lowest values ​​for about 15 months.

