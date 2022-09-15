Home Business On the 14th, the northbound funds sold a net 1.414 billion yuan_ Securities Times Network
2022-09-14 15:12

Source: Securities Times Network

Author: Wu Yongfang

On September 14, the stock indexes of the two cities opened lower across the board, and the intraday weak shocks fell. The Shanghai Index and the Shenzhen Component Index once fell by more than 1%, and the ChiNext Index fell by more than 2%, and the decline narrowed slightly in the late trading. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.8% to 3,237.54 points, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 1.25% to 11,774.78 points, the ChiNext Index fell 1.84% to 2,503.82 points, and the Science and Technology 50 Index edged up 0.01%; the two cities had a total turnover of 722.8 billion yuan.

Wind data shows that northbound funds quickly entered the market and then slowly flowed out, and the outflow speed accelerated in the afternoon, with a net sales of 1.414 billion yuan throughout the day; among them, the net sales of Shanghai Stock Connect was 1.354 billion yuan, and the net sales of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 60 million. Yuan.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

