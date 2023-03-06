OnePlus Ace 2V will be released on March 7th, and today OnePlus officially announced another black technology of this phone – the world‘s first self-developed black technology “Actively Enhanced Super Wi-Fi” technology, which will be integrated with the game cloud Together with the computing private network, it completely solves the lagging problem in the weak network environment.

According to the official introduction, the “actively enhanced super Wi-Fi” technology has three major technical characteristics.

The first is the anti-packet loss technology. OnePlus Ace 2V uses the underlying chip capabilities to split the Wi-Fi transmission data. Different from other mobile phones, the data transmission is divided into packets through different antennas. During the process, network instability may easily cause data transmission. Lost, while OnePlus Ace 2V can directly use different antennas to send 100% data packets at the same time, so as to achieve double insurance in the process of single data transmission.

This feature can greatly reduce data packet loss in game scenes, and improve transmission stability by 30%.

The second is anti-interference technology. OnePlus Ace 2V can actively monitor the quality of the communication network environment in real time, actively adjust the communication coding, transmission bandwidth, and transmission rate flexibly and independently, and improve the success rate of signal transmission in a weak network environment by more than 15%.

The third is active overclocking technology. OnePlus Ace 2V detects the success rate of signal transmission in real time through the underlying chip capabilities, and can automatically increase the power of RF hardware.In a weak network environment, the ability of signal penetration through walls is increased by 30%.

According to the data released by OnePlus, under the blessing of active enhanced super Wi-Fi, when OnePlus Ace 2V runs well-known MOBA games in extreme scenarios, the delay is close to 500 milliseconds from the previous highest.reduced to less than 100 milliseconds throughout,The proportion of high game latency has been reduced by 75%, which is absolutely visible to the naked eye.

OnePlus said that the determination of OnePlus Ace 2V is to subvert the industry practice and popularize the flagship experience to the end.