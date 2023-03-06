Home Business OnePlus Ace 2V world premiere super Wi-Fi technology: 30% improvement in wall penetration
Business

OnePlus Ace 2V world premiere super Wi-Fi technology: 30% improvement in wall penetration

by admin
OnePlus Ace 2V world premiere super Wi-Fi technology: 30% improvement in wall penetration

OnePlus Ace 2V will be released on March 7th, and today OnePlus officially announced another black technology of this phone – the world‘s first self-developed black technology “Actively Enhanced Super Wi-Fi” technology, which will be integrated with the game cloud Together with the computing private network, it completely solves the lagging problem in the weak network environment.

According to the official introduction, the “actively enhanced super Wi-Fi” technology has three major technical characteristics.

The first is the anti-packet loss technology. OnePlus Ace 2V uses the underlying chip capabilities to split the Wi-Fi transmission data. Different from other mobile phones, the data transmission is divided into packets through different antennas. During the process, network instability may easily cause data transmission. Lost, while OnePlus Ace 2V can directly use different antennas to send 100% data packets at the same time, so as to achieve double insurance in the process of single data transmission.

This feature can greatly reduce data packet loss in game scenes, and improve transmission stability by 30%.

The second is anti-interference technology. OnePlus Ace 2V can actively monitor the quality of the communication network environment in real time, actively adjust the communication coding, transmission bandwidth, and transmission rate flexibly and independently, and improve the success rate of signal transmission in a weak network environment by more than 15%.

The third is active overclocking technology. OnePlus Ace 2V detects the success rate of signal transmission in real time through the underlying chip capabilities, and can automatically increase the power of RF hardware.In a weak network environment, the ability of signal penetration through walls is increased by 30%.

See also  A serious fire broke out in a 42-story building under construction in Hong Kong, China, and the flames soared into the sky like a sci-fi blockbuster.

According to the data released by OnePlus, under the blessing of active enhanced super Wi-Fi, when OnePlus Ace 2V runs well-known MOBA games in extreme scenarios, the delay is close to 500 milliseconds from the previous highest.reduced to less than 100 milliseconds throughout,The proportion of high game latency has been reduced by 75%, which is absolutely visible to the naked eye.

OnePlus said that the determination of OnePlus Ace 2V is to subvert the industry practice and popularize the flagship experience to the end.

OnePlus Ace 2V world premiere super Wi-Fi technology: wall penetration increased by 30% and the network is no longer stuck

OnePlus Ace 2V world premiere super Wi-Fi technology: wall penetration increased by 30% and the network is no longer stuck

OnePlus Ace 2V world premiere super Wi-Fi technology: wall penetration increased by 30% and the network is no longer stuck

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Xianrui

You may also like

ECB, Lagarde’s tightening of rates will not “tame”...

Wrestle with Huawei and Qualcomm!Apple’s self-developed 5G baseband...

Criticism of Habeck’s heating ban

The interrupted dialogue between China and the United...

German Bundestag – Germany expandable as a location...

Government, openness to migrants. Businesses: we need 200,000...

Equal Pay Day: Wage gap – Ferda Ataman...

Finanza.tech: the tax credit assignment service reopens with...

These are the Germans’ favorite ETFs

Honda Civic Type R, the track test of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy