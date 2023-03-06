After cooperating with “The Simpsons” last year and causing heated discussions, adidas turned to the Japanese cartoon character Hello Kitty and officially released the new Stan Smith joint shoes earlier.

In fact, this is not the first cooperation between the two parties. Previously, adidas has launched joint styles such as Superstar, Forum Low and Astir for Hello Kitty. This time, Stan Smith injected the concept of Hello Kitty and Friends into it. We can see a lot of images of Hello Kitty and friends on the collar lining and insoles, and the original Stan Smith logo on the side of the shoe is changed to “HELLO KITTY AND FRIENDS”; in addition, the most eye-catching Mo The Hello Kitty plush doll, which is located above the shoelace system, puts the classic cartoon characters almost intact, with white fluff on the heel and pink Logo details, it is difficult to walk on the road without being noticed.