Onlyfans: This is how I made $98,000 in one month

“If you’re really thinking about starting Onlyfans, I encourage you to really think about the implications for your future,” says Laura Lux. Courtesy of Laura Lux

Laura Lux switched to online sex work while MySpace was popular. Lux makes about $30,000 a month from Onlyfans, but she doesn’t recommend it to everyone. “It’s hard work,” she says, “the market is saturated and the only reason I’m so successful is because I already had a following.”

This article is based on a conversation with Laura Lux, an Onlyfans founder. It has been revised for length and clarity.

I was one of those kids who developed early – really early. I think I was 11 or 12 when I first got boobs. And where I grew up, in the rural outback Australiansit was a really difficult experience.

I was in the School bullied and sexualized from a young age—before I even kissed a boy. I was labeled a hussy and a slut before I had a chance to create my own identity.

When I walked into my first strip club at age 18, it was amazing

I saw these stunning girls dancing so beautifully in amazing costumes that were almost burlesque. I remember thinking, “This is the best place I’ve ever been.”

I started working as a stripper and it felt like a how you do it, you do it wrong situation. If you are a woman who looks a certain way, you will definitely be sexualized. I figured I could turn that into something that would allow me to have a fun, financially secure life, too.

My transition to online sex work came with the popularity of MySpace

I’ve exploded on MySpace posting photo shoots with local photographers. From there I have moved on to the latest social media platforms.

Finally, I used a combination Patreon, a website where backers can donate a certain amount of money per month to a creator, and Snapchat to make around $20,000 per month. Then, in 2018, a friend who does similar work told me about a new website called Onlyfans that would do much of the time-consuming administrative work. I was immediately interested.

Luckily, I joined Onlyfans before the number of creators surged during the pandemic

I treat Onlyfans like any other job. I have a desk that I sit and work at and make about $30,000 a month from it.

I also tend to stick to a 9-to-5 schedule. Even though my job is to send photos to strangers on the internet.

While it varies, my best month at Onlyfans was when I made $98,000

And that’s how I came up with the equivalent of around 91,000 euros: For five dollars a month, subscribers have access to my timeline, where I post a topless photo or a “suggested topless photo” every day. If they want more explicit content, they have to pay more.

I don’t do hardcore content. My content isn’t strictly sex content and it’s also rather tame compared to other providers. I have to balance that by offering subscribers a personalized experience. And that’s why I really try to make time to reply to messages.

Usually in the morning I’ll post a message to my subscribers – something like, “What are you up to this week?” or “I hope you’re having a great Monday!” – and then spend some time chatting with those who love me answer. Then I take some photos or edit some content and keep an eye on my inbox.

There’s this stigma that there’s only scary guys on it

But really, we’re talking about all sorts of things. My subscribers know I’m very interested in Formula 1 racing, so they ask me about the latest races.

I even write about trying to quit caffeine and they ask me how I’m doing. Most of the time, our conversations aren’t even sexual.

I’ve had a lot of success on Onlyfans, but it’s not for everyone

The thing is, if you guys are thinking about opening an Onlyfans account, I would really think about what consequences that might have for your future. Online sex work is glamorized as easy money, when in reality that is not true. it’s hard work towards Onlyfans money to deserve.

The market is saturated and the reason I’ve been so successful is because I’ve had a following on MySpace, then Instagram and Patreon. I have over 2.1 million followers on Instagram and 856,000 on twitter – I didn’t start from scratch.

You really have to face the fact that this kind of work will exist forever

You can delete something, but you can never really remove it from the internet. So if you’re not sure if you want explicit photos and videos of you to be published, don’t do it.

It’s unlikely that you’ll make a lot of money – although some creators will tell you so. In order to be successful on Onlyfans, you have to be active on social media. And that means dealing with people who scold you for doing sex work.

I’m used to it because I’ve been in this industry for 17 years. But for someone just starting out with no guaranteed income, it might not be worth it.

