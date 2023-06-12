OpenAI CEO calls for U.S.-China cooperation to tackle AI risks

According to the Wall Street Journal, OpenAI CEO Altman (Sam Altman) participated in a seminar held in Beijing on the 10th by telephone. During the session, he emphasized the importance of cooperation between Chinese and American researchers to reduce the risk of artificial intelligence systems. “China has the best AI talent in the world, so I really hope that Chinese AI researchers can make great contributions in this regard,” he said.

Chinese speakers at the conference came from top universities and companies, including Huawei, Baidu and iFlytek.

“This event is extremely rare in China-US AI dialogues,” said Jenny Xiao, a partner at venture capital firm Leonis Capital who studies artificial intelligence. “It is important to bring together the main voices of China and the United States to avoid issues such as an AI arms race, competition between laboratories, and help establish international standards,” she added.

According to an analysis by The Brookings Institution, China now produces more high-quality research papers in the field than the US by some measures, but still lags behind in “paradigm-shifting breakthroughs”. Chinese technology watchers and industry leaders say China is still one to two years behind the United States in the latest wave of top-notch artificial intelligence systems that generate artificial intelligence and relies on American innovation.

The rivalry between the U.S. and China has overshadowed deep cross-border ties between researchers, with China and the U.S. remaining each other’s top collaborators in artificial intelligence research, according to trackers at the U.S.-based Center for Security and Emerging Technology.

Asked in the Q&A session after Altman’s presentation whether he would open-source his research again, Altman said, “Over time, we should be expected to open-source more models in the future, and it’s important to strike a balance to avoid abusing the technology. “

Chinese regulators have also pushed for strict rules for AI development that overlap significantly with EU law but have imposed additional censorship measures against false or politically sensitive speech, the report said.

(Proofreading/Zhao Yue)