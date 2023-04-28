Opinions and Reviews of the Trading Platform

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Are you looking for the broker just to do trading online and want to know more about Alvexo? You are in the right place, online trading is a recurring theme in my articles as it is of great interest to readers, but it is also a very risky activity so I try to make the necessary information available on the web to invest responsibly.

Before trading it is essential to know the major brokers out there and the tools they trade, in my reviews I analyze both the positives and negatives of the services reviewed, including costs and risks.

I will do the same with Alvexo, which is a well-known broker specializing in trading on Forex e CFD.

So, before opening an account with this broker, read my review and find out how the service works and its benefits…

Broker’s identity

Alvexo is a broker regulated and authorized to provide investment services by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). Behind the Alvexo name is the investment company, VPR Safe Financial Group Limited which is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

The Company takes care of receiving, transmitting and executing orders on behalf of users in relation to a large variety of financial instruments: currencies (Forex trading), shares, stock indexes, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Do you risk the scam?

With Alvexo you do not risk any scam because the broker is regulated and authorized to operate in Italy by the same ConsobFurthermore, the service is professional, technologically advanced and makes use of the latest computer security measures to secure trader transactions. In other words, you trade with a leading Forex and CFD broker.

The money of the trader they are then covered up to a maximum of €20,000 per person by the Investor Compensation Fund.

However, Alvexo deals in leveraged derivative instruments which are high risk, especially foreign exchange transactions and CFDs expose traders to frequent losses.

Not only can financial derivative instruments and related markets be highly volatile, but the financial leverage further amplifies the negative effects that an investment can have on the trader.

For this reason I tell you: don’t worry that you don’t risk scams because the service is efficient and transparent, but don’t let your guard down because online trading is never a walk in the park.

Features of Alvexo

Alvexo offers a service of trading online very rich and versatile suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. The markets and negotiable instruments are many and the technologies used are at the forefront.

The broker also does training through his own Academy and constantly updates users on the world of investments and trading through the official website and blog.

Alvexo allows access to two types of platforms that meet different needs:

WebTrader at Alvexo , is instead the web platform, so there is no need to install any program on the PC. The trading service is just as effective as the first solution and allows you to access from any computer (as long as you have a connection);

, is instead the web platform, so there is no need to install any program on the PC. The trading service is just as effective as the first solution and allows you to access from any computer (as long as you have a connection); Alvexo appthe mobile solution for traders who are always on the go, user friendly interface and is compatible with iOS and Android operating systems.

Types of accounts

I was saying that Alvexo addresses all types of users with different levels of experience, indeed provides well 4 types of accounts; I will briefly summarize the characteristics of each one:

Classic account. It is the basic account used by less experienced traders, it is activated with a minimum deposit of €500, the minimum transaction is 0.01 lots, the leverage reaches 30:1. You can trade Forex, commodities, indices and cryptocurrencies with one-to-one support, technical analysis and free trading signals at your disposal; Gold Account. The most used, it starts from at least €10,000 and the minimum trade size is 0.05 lots, the leverage goes up to 30:1 for retail investors. You have access to Forex, commodities, indices and cryptocurrencies, same services as the basic account but in addition you have 3 supports available per month instead of 1; Conto Premium. Minimum deposit of €50,000, minimum trade size of 0.1 lot, leverage up to 30:1. You can invest in cryptocurrencies, bonds, stocks, indices, currencies and commodities. You will also be able to count on margin calls and emails, and also on SMS; Elite Account. For this account you need to call Alvexo and understand the availability. It is a truly complete account, designed for professional traders. In this case the minimum transaction is 0.25 per lot, and you can invest in indices, currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, bonds, European and American stocks. you can also count on unlimited support.

Costs and fees

Membership and access to the trading services offered by Alvexo it’s free. The broker is remunerated with the spread market which varies according to the instrument traded and the type of account.

The pip value is higher for the Classic account (spread starting from 3.3 pips), becomes more competitive in Gold and Premium accounts and can go down to 0.0 in ECN accounts, which however are also subject to fixed commissions (you can check on the site) while the Classic, Gold and Premium accounts do not have it.

How to open an account on Alvexo

To open an account you need to access the official Alvexo website, from the homepage you can click directly on “Open an account”. The screen is this,

The registration process is guided and very simple, first you have to fill in the spaces of the registration form and then follow the instructions for creating your trader account step by step.

Opinions of Affari Miei on Alvexo

We come to the end of the review, we can conclude that Alvexo is a qualified broker, it is no coincidence that he is considered one of the best for Forex trading.

