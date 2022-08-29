Home Business Opportunities on the stock market: The Fed confirms its hawkish position in Jackson Hole
Business

Opportunities on the stock market: The Fed confirms its hawkish position in Jackson Hole

by admin

The new issue of “Opportunities on the Stock Exchange “the fortnightly dedicated to financial advisors and stock market experts.

The most anticipated event of the past week was the annual symposium which was held in Jackson Hole from 25 to 27 August. In his speech, the Fed chairman, Jerome Powell, confirmed the US central bank’s commitment to stop inflation by continuing to raise interest rates. “Price stability is the responsibility of the Fed and serves as the foundation of our economy,” Powell said, adding that “without price stability, the economy works for no one.” In addition, the Fed chief stressed that higher interest rates are likely to persist “for some time,” as top 40-year inflation strongly warns against premature easing of monetary policy. The reaction of the markets that have eliminated all the gains of the previous sessions is violent.

Meanwhile, expensive energy continues to hold its own in Europe with the price of gas shot further up. The contract of Dutch TTF gasEurope’s benchmark has risen to over € 330 per megawatt hour as a three-day suspension of Russian deliveries to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline approaches, fearing Moscow will not reopen the taps later.

This week will feature a series of macro data that will be decisive in driving the decisions of the ECB and the Fed in the next meetings in September. In fact, in the Eurozone we will have the publication of the preliminary inflation data for August (Wednesday), which is expected to accelerate slightly. Barring a definite downside surprise, according to analysts the figure should consolidate expectations of a 50 basis point rise by the ECB at the meeting on 8 September. In the US, on the other hand, we will have the publication of labor market data for August (Friday) which, if they turn out to be in line or better than expected, could lead the market to fully price a 75bp hike by the Fed at the meeting on September 20-21.

See also  Mondo Tv: MeteoHeroes in North America thanks to Kenn Viselman

To continue reading visit the link: https://investimenti.bnpparibas.it/siteassets/le-opportunita-in-borsa/2022/august/quindicinale_n.279.pdf/

To read the other articles of “Opportunities on the Stock Exchange, the showcase of financial markets” visit the link: https://investimenti.bnpparibas.it/news-e-formazione/le-opportunita-in-borsa/

You may also like

Star ring design pays tribute to Huawei Mate...

Strength witness!Vantage Moer series won the 2022 China...

Energy, against the high prices down heating in...

The price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max...

ECB: ‘Europe-Russia clash will continue over time, gas...

The World New Energy Vehicle Conference has ended,...

The stock exchanges today, 29 August. Strong falls...

Inflation and rates: the Jackson Hole trauma underway....

Chaos tax on extra-profits: energy companies do not...

2022 Tmall Golden Makeup Awards unveiled, colorkey Kolaqi...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy