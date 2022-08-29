



From: Harbin News Network

On August 29, our city held the 56th special press conference on epidemic prevention and control. Ke Yunnan, director of the Harbin Municipal Health Commission, made a keynote announcement.

From 0:00 to 13:00 on August 29, 2022, 4 new local confirmed cases of new coronavirus pneumonia were added in Harbin (2 in Daoli District, 1 in Nangang District, and 1 in Bayan County). All of them were found by nucleic acid detection during isolation and control. Since the outbreak in our city on August 27, there have been 16 confirmed cases and 3 asymptomatic infections. All newly confirmed cases have been closed-loop transferred to designated medical institutions for isolation observation and treatment. According to the “New Coronavirus Pneumonia Diagnosis and Treatment Plan (Trial Version 9)”, the expert group diagnosed a confirmed case of new coronavirus pneumonia based on clinical and imaging findings and laboratory nucleic acid test results.

The main situation of newly confirmed cases:

The confirmed case is 13, mild, and now lives in Beihong Garden Community, Nangang District.

The confirmed case is 14, mild, and now lives in Qingsheng Village, Tianzeng Town, Bayan County.

The confirmed case is 15, mild, and now lives in Jade City Community, Daoli District.

The confirmed case is 16, mild, and now lives in Swan Bay, Daoli District.

At present, the domestic local epidemic situation is scattered and frequent in many places, and the epidemic prevention and control situation is severe and complicated. The local epidemic situation in our city shows that the epidemic prevention and control cannot be relaxed at any time. According to the current situation of epidemic prevention and control in our city, in order to stop the spread of the epidemic as soon as possible, after comprehensive research and judgment by experts, the Municipal Headquarters issued Announcement No. 67 on August 27. It is hoped that the general public will actively cooperate and strictly abide by the following matters:

Actively participate in nucleic acid testing. From August 28 to August 30, all personnel in District 7 (including outsiders) underwent regional nucleic acid testing for three consecutive days. On August 29, Acheng District, Shuangcheng District and 9 counties (cities) started regional nucleic acid testing. Completed, no one left, please participate in nucleic acid testing personnel to consciously obey the on-site management, and do personal protection throughout the process. Persons who fail to participate in the regional nucleic acid test within the specified time limit will be assigned a yellow code for the “Longjiang Health Code”, and those who have positive cases and cause serious consequences will be severely held accountable in accordance with the law.

Reduce non-essential travel. In the attitude of being responsible to yourself and your family, we advocate that the general public of the city should not leave the city unless it is necessary, especially the people in the 7 districts of the city who do not leave the 7 districts unless it is necessary. If they really need to leave the district, they must hold a negative nucleic acid test certificate within 48 hours. “Longjiang Health Code” green code is available. Persons and vehicles that really need to go out for medical treatment are not subject to access restrictions.

Cooperate with the implementation of control measures. High-risk areas implement “stay-at-home, door-to-door service”, medium-risk areas implement “persons do not leave the area, pick things at different peaks”, and low-risk areas implement “personal protection and avoid gatherings”, and people in relevant areas are asked to obey the community ( Village) management, cooperate with the implementation of control measures, and do not leave the area unless necessary; all people arriving (returning) from other cities in Kazakhstan shall implement various control measures according to the requirements.

Always take personal protection. The general public is requested to tighten the string of epidemic prevention and control at all times, firmly establish the concept of “everyone is the first person responsible for their own health“, consciously abide by various epidemic prevention regulations, and strictly implement “wear masks, wash hands frequently, ventilate more, do not Gathering” and other protective measures, and actively cooperate with body temperature measurement, health code, itinerary card and place code scanning inspection when entering and leaving public places.

Strictly standardize the medical treatment process. Pay close attention to the health of yourself and your family members. When you have symptoms such as fever, cough, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat, myalgia, and diarrhea, you must go to a medical institution with a fever clinic to seek medical treatment in a timely manner, and take the initiative to inform you of your travel history and contact. Shi, wear a mask during the whole process of medical treatment, and avoid traveling by public transportation.

Epidemic prevention and control requires the active participation of everyone. Let us unite as one, and strive to win the battle of epidemic prevention and control in the shortest possible time, and return to normal production and life as soon as possible.

Harbin Daily reporter Wang Yue