Optasia RANKS THIRD ON TOP FINTECH COMPANIES ACCORDING TO FORBES MIDDLE EAST MAGAZINE

DUBAI, UAE, April 20 /PRNewswire/ – Optasia, the leading provider of fintech services, received another top honor: It was ranked third in the top 30 fintech companies in the Middle East by the world-renowned Forbes Magazine in its Middle East edition.

This recognition came through Forbes Middle East’s ‘Top 30 Fintech Companies 2023’ article, published in the April 2023 issue of the publication. Optasia’s optimal place in this highly regarded list was secured by its continued upward trend and peak performance, which was confirmed by the Appropriately rated and recognized by the Forbes expert team.

Most importantly, this marks the second year in a row that Optasia has received a prestigious recognition from Forbes Middle East, as the company was also featured in The Middle East’s Top 25 Fintech Companies article in August 2022.

“To have Optasia ranked so highly by Forbes after being rated by the top financial experts is a great honor,” said Optasia Founder Bassim Haidar, while CEO Mark Muller added, “This is a true testament to the fact that our Vision of giving the next billion customers access to financial services is paying off.”

Forbes Middle East’s list was compiled by a team of experts at the publication after researching numerous companies using technology in areas such as payments, insurance, digital banking, wealth management and personal finance. The full article can be found on the publication’s website at this link.

With the solutions and versatility of its proprietary AI-driven platform, Optasia supports underserved populations by giving them previously unavailable access to finance. Optasia currently operates in over 30 countries, primarily in Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Latin America.

About Optasia

Optasia, formerly Channel VAS, is an advanced AI-powered platform that provides instant access to financial solutions for millions of individuals and SMBs in over 30 countries, primarily in emerging markets. Optasia’s B2B2X (Business-to-Business-to-Customers and SMBs) model creates value for its partners, such as mobile operators, carriers, banks, and payment gateways, in the form of additional revenue, enhanced customer experience, and improved customer retention without requiring additional operating or capital costs are incurred. The company’s AI-powered data engine and proprietary algorithms analyze alternative data from mobile and other environments to deliver relevant instant lending decisions to its partners. These features enable microcredit, airtime, and data advances across mobile wallets, SIM cards, and other digital environments.

