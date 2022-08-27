On August 26, at the 2022 Chengdu International Auto Show, ORA Auto created a unique ORA Garden, releasing fragrance and love, and becoming one of the popular and fashionable punch-in places at this auto show. While showing the brand’s new upward and advanced attitude with ORA Garden, ORA Auto also brought brand services and sharing of cutting-edge technologies, and more models such as Lightning Cat and Ballet Cat were unveiled.

Source: Euler official

In the more than 130 years since the birth of the automobile, the male car-making thinking has dominated the development of the automobile industry, and has built a very powerful action “inertia”. Since the new positioning of “a car brand that loves women more” in 2021, ORA has taken the lead in entering the women’s car track. ORA Auto knows that it must adhere to the brand positioning of “Love more women”, stick to the promise of love, and achieve the goal of leading the market segment with differentiated services.

Source: Euler official

Regarding how the brand can continue to improve, Dong Yudong, CEO of ORA brand, brought an “open class of ORA’s old director”, and clearly stated: with users as the core, unswervingly running on the differentiated track, committed to service and The two-pronged innovation of technology matches the booming “her strength”, demonstrates the unique “her charm” of contemporary society, and truly becomes a veritable “her power” in the automotive industry.

Euler’s four-year growth is inseparable from the trust and support of users. To this end, Dong Yudong brought the first lesson – user-oriented, and creating differentiated services that strive for excellence is the key to ORA’s success in the future. Since the Ora Ballet Cat was launched, the users of Ora have changed accordingly, and the demand has continued to upgrade. From the data analysis, the female users of ORA account for as high as 80%, and 45% of the households own luxury brand fuel vehicles. They are financially independent, intellectually rational, self-confident and self-disciplined. They are passionate about life and have a sense of responsibility for the society. There are clear requirements for growth and self-actualization. Dong Yudong, CEO of ORA brand, said: “As a pioneer in the women’s car track, we strive to understand users better with a listening attitude. We think about changes with innovation and practice the goal of loving more.”

The bottom line of users is always safety. For life, safety has no probability, only 0 and 1. Facing the topic of safety, Dong Yudong brought the second lesson – cracking the two major pain points of user battery safety and intelligent driving safety in the new energy era. Starting from “user safety first”, ORA Motor has brought a safer power battery pack – “Worry-free Battery”, which uses honeycomb energy short knife batteries to ensure the safety of power batteries and the whole vehicle. In addition, ORA Auto also adopts the “Bee Cloud Platform” to manage the battery system of each ORA vehicle around the clock through the big data collaboration of “Car + Cloud”. Allow ample escape time.

In addition, ORA car is equipped with ORA-PILOT 3.0 intelligent driving assistance system. Taking the perception architecture as an example, the ORA-PILOT 3.0 intelligent driving assistance system is equipped with 28 smart sensors, and adopts a fusion solution of cameras, induction radars, and 5G multi-satellite high-precision maps, which improves the positioning accuracy in complex scenes such as elevated and tunnels. reaction speed. In high-speed travel, the ORA-PILOT 3.0 intelligent driving assistance system can provide anthropomorphic driving strategies and systematic safety protection by monitoring roads, weather conditions, driver status, and safe operation of software and hardware.

It is worth noting that both the “Worry-Free Battery” and the ORA-PILOT 3.0 intelligent driving assistance system will be mounted on the ORA Lightning Cat. Ora Lightning Cat, which is positioned as a “sexy pure electric coupe”, will debut at this Chengdu Auto Show with a new color of tourmaline gray, officially starting the countdown to the launch. In addition to ORA Lightning Cat, ORA Ballet Cat’s new car color also appeared at the booth.

Source: Euler official

At the ORA booth at the Chengdu Auto Show, “ORA Garden” came out of the circle again, bringing themed experience areas such as “Mysterious Flower World“, “Charming Flower Festival”, “Dream Flower Image”, etc., to help the brand rejuvenate with a new fashion tone up.