Cholesterol is a fat that we find in the blood that is largely generated by the body, while a small part is included in the diet. Instead, in physiological quantities, cholesterol is involved in various very important processes for the functioning of the body, when it is present in excessive quantities it is one of the major risk factors for heart disease.

Here we are met by nutrition, today we will see the best foods that allow us to keep cholesterol levels regular.

Nobody knows, but if you have high cholesterol, you should eat these 10 foods

Nuts. Nuts above all, thanks to the excellent omega-3 / omega-6 ratio, but basically all nuts and almonds above all represent an excellent option for those who have to lower their LDL cholesterol values, thanks among other things in the presence of phytosterols.

Barley. All whole grains are happily part of a great healthy diet, but when we talk about high cholesterol problems, barley is almost always remembered, which allows you to enjoy essentially the same benefits as oats, as well as ensuring a very high glycemic index. low as long as you obviously choose the hulled one.

Sesame. Speaking of seeds and cereals it is necessary to mention sesame, as soy (which we will see later) is full of lecithin and plant sterols, consumable for example as a tasty addition to salads or in the form of chickpea hummus, when it is used for its preparation. also tahina, a preparation based on sesame.

Avocado. Returning to predominantly fatty foods, we cannot help but remember avocado, which, like olive oil, is full of precious monounsaturated fats.

Oats. Whole grains should be the main source of calories in a healthy diet. But oats are arguably the best choice when it comes to cholesterol. Thanks to the high presence of dilutable fiber capable of providing, especially in the form of precious beta-glucans.

Green tea. Speaking of cholesterol, the contained catechins appear to be responsible for a measurable effect in terms of reducing bad cholesterol. Finally, apples, grapes, strawberries, citrus fruits. These are just fruits full of pectin, a soluble fiber that has been proven to lower LDL cholesterol values. So here are 10 foods that are good for cholesterol.