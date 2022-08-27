Home News Castel Volturno, an hour after the Jovanotti concert, 30 turtles are born
News

Castel Volturno, an hour after the Jovanotti concert, 30 turtles are born

by admin
Castel Volturno, an hour after the Jovanotti concert, 30 turtles are born

An hour after Jovanotti’s “big concert” at the end of the summer, which sparked the debate on the environment and raised controversy from activists and scholars, there was another highly anticipated event: tonight around one, on the beach of the lido “beach boyz” in Castel Volturno, in Villaggio del Sole, about thirty young Caretta Caretta turtles emerged from the sand and started towards the sea.

Castel Volturno, 25 thousand at the “party”: the people of Jovanotti celebrate on the beach

by Stella Cervasio

The hatching of the eggs just 500 meters after the Fiore Flava Beach where the Jova Beach Party was held until midnight with over 20 thousand spectators.

Castel Volturno, surprise after the Jovanotti concert: 30 Caretta Caretta turtles are born on the beach

news/dopo_il_concerto_di_jovanotti_nascono_30_tartarughe_a_500_metri_dal_lido_dello_show-363116857/&generation=pageload&responsive=true&gd-facet-webview=false&pm=true&pl_listen=true&el=player_ex_363145793&mode=embed&bcplayer=true”>

The little ones went towards the sea, watched by the volunteers of the Domizia association led by Vincenzo Ammaliato, who look after the nests on the coast of Caserta and Naples with the Enpa Salerno on behalf of the “Caretta in vista” project of the Anton Dohrn zoological station. .

Photo Nicola Campomorto

Photo Nicola Campomorto

The little ones were “escorted” by the volunteers, and they easily found the sea, also because the place where they were born is not very urbanized, as there are no houses in the area and therefore no lights that could influence the orientation of the small turtles. ‘were. “Now we will wait 48 hours for any other hatches – explains Ammaliato – and if there are none, we will dig to see if there are other eggs”. At the moment in Castel Volturno over 130 turtles have been born in three sites, and they are expected to hatch in two other beaches.

Photo Nicola Campomorto

Photo Nicola Campomorto

See also  Feltre, wolves rage between Telva and San Paolo. Exasperated breeders: "Let's give up everything"

You may also like

Castelfranco, minors on scooters with “smoke” try to...

Global Service Trade Entrepreneurs Summit Held on September...

A pair of crocodile gars in Ruzhou, Henan,...

Rain, wind and trees felled in the hills,...

Auronzo, falls on a motorcycle after an evening...

Coronavirus latest news. Today in Italy 21,805 cases...

A pair of crocodile gars in Ruzhou, Henan,...

Bosconero, 28, arrested after a robbery at the...

All open fires in Chongqing forest fires have...

Treviso, crowded church for the farewell to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy