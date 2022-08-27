An hour after Jovanotti’s “big concert” at the end of the summer, which sparked the debate on the environment and raised controversy from activists and scholars, there was another highly anticipated event: tonight around one, on the beach of the lido “beach boyz” in Castel Volturno, in Villaggio del Sole, about thirty young Caretta Caretta turtles emerged from the sand and started towards the sea.

Castel Volturno, 25 thousand at the “party”: the people of Jovanotti celebrate on the beach by Stella Cervasio August 27, 2022



The hatching of the eggs just 500 meters after the Fiore Flava Beach where the Jova Beach Party was held until midnight with over 20 thousand spectators.

Castel Volturno, surprise after the Jovanotti concert: 30 Caretta Caretta turtles are born on the beach news/dopo_il_concerto_di_jovanotti_nascono_30_tartarughe_a_500_metri_dal_lido_dello_show-363116857/&generation=pageload&responsive=true&gd-facet-webview=false&pm=true&pl_listen=true&el=player_ex_363145793&mode=embed&bcplayer=true”>

The little ones went towards the sea, watched by the volunteers of the Domizia association led by Vincenzo Ammaliato, who look after the nests on the coast of Caserta and Naples with the Enpa Salerno on behalf of the “Caretta in vista” project of the Anton Dohrn zoological station. .



Photo Nicola Campomorto

The little ones were “escorted” by the volunteers, and they easily found the sea, also because the place where they were born is not very urbanized, as there are no houses in the area and therefore no lights that could influence the orientation of the small turtles. ‘were. “Now we will wait 48 hours for any other hatches – explains Ammaliato – and if there are none, we will dig to see if there are other eggs”. At the moment in Castel Volturno over 130 turtles have been born in three sites, and they are expected to hatch in two other beaches.