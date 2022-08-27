Home Sports Monza runs for cover, 4 more shots in the barrel: from Rovella to Bakayoko | First page
Monza runs for cover, 4 more shots in the barrel: from Rovella to Bakayoko | First page

Galliani and Berlusconi dreamed of a totally different beginning of a Serie A adventure for Monza. Stroppa’s boys did not score points in the first three games showing structural and personality deficiencies, especially in midfield. This is why the market will need to move again and quickly in the last few days.

THE OBJECTIVES – After a long chase the operation is in the home straight Nicolò Rovella on loan from Juventus. Contacts also with Timouè Bakayoko’s agents: the midfielder is leaving Milan and it can represent a high level solution for Stroppa. A movement is also expected in defense with the name of German Pezzella of Betis Sevilla on pole, Kevin Bonifazi of Bologna the alternative. But the surprise blow can come in attack where Monza is in the running for Valencia’s Marcos Andrè.

