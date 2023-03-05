Home Sports Roma decides Schlager against Juventus for themselves
AS Roma narrowly won the Italian Serie A hit against Juventus Turin on Sunday. A goal by Gianluca Mancini (53rd) gave the Romans a 1-0 advantage in the 25th round in their home Olympic Stadium. Coach Jose Mourinho’s team, which threw FC Salzburg out of the Europa League ten days ago, remains in the middle of the fight for the Champions League spots.

Inter Milan, meanwhile, defeated Lecce 2-0 to regain second place. Henrich Mchitarjan (29th) and Lautaro Martinez (53rd) ensured the victory of the Milanese against the southern Italians. Inter are now 15 points behind leaders SSC Napoli, who lost 1-0 at home to Lazio on Friday. Roma are now three points behind the Milanese, who moved up to fourth after beating Juve.

The recovery of the Turin, however, was dampened, after the last four wins, it was now a defeat for the table seventh. Twelve points are missing for a top four place. Moise Kean made a record-breaking cameo appearance at Juventus. The 23-year-old striker came on as a substitute in the 89th minute and saw a red card just moments later after kicking Mancini (90′).

