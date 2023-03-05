Home World Edwige Clemar wins the center at the Favorita racecourse, Zar Op protagonist in the Tris
World

Edwige Clemar wins the center at the Favorita racecourse, Zar Op protagonist in the Tris

by admin
Edwige Clemar wins the center at the Favorita racecourse, Zar Op protagonist in the Tris

by blogsicilia.it – ​​56 minutes ago

New appointment with the trot at the La Favorita hippodrome in Palermo with a conference that saw 95 horses at the start in the seven scheduled races. In the central competition (Classic Works prize) the protagonists are the foals of…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Edwige Clemar wins the center at the Favorita racecourse, Zar Op protagonist in the Tris appeared 56 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Putin's "Russia Day" speech emphasizes unity with US media: Western optimism is fading jqknews

You may also like

It starts again with Verstappen dominating, Leclerc’s Ferrari...

Bilal and Maja are fighting in the cooperative,...

Fernando Alonso on the Formula 1 podium in...

Putin’s Russia and the homage to Stalin. In...

Serie A – Kean, record expulsion in Roma-Juventus:...

Jewels worth millions of euros seized from Bolsonaro:...

Simon Cowell unrecognizable | Magazine

Moscow tests UPAB-1500B superbomb in Ukraine, a warning...

The city of Marinika in Ukraine leveled to...

The Ukrainian city of Marinika one year after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy