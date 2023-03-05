by blogsicilia.it – ​​56 minutes ago

New appointment with the trot at the La Favorita hippodrome in Palermo with a conference that saw 95 horses at the start in the seven scheduled races. In the central competition (Classic Works prize) the protagonists are the foals of…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Edwige Clemar wins the center at the Favorita racecourse, Zar Op protagonist in the Tris appeared 56 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».