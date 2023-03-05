Home Health Kean sent off after 40″ in Roma-Juventus
Kean sent off after 40″ in Roma-Juventus

Allegri inserts him in the 89th minute in place of Cuadrado for the final assault, but the attacker gets thrown out by kicking Mancini

Forty seconds to leave a mark. When Allegri put on Moise Kean in place of Cuadrado in the 89th minute, he hoped that the striker originally from the Ivory Coast could influence the outcome of the match at the Olimpico. He actually left his mark, but on Mancini’s leg, to whom he kicked as a reaction foul, being immediately sent off. Certainly not what the Juventus coach expected, who had lined him up for the final assault, also considering the seven minutes of added time. Instead, Juventus were forced to end the match with ten men…

However, it is not the fastest expulsion in the history of Serie A: the primacy belongs to Giuseppe Lorenzo of Bologna, who was expelled after 10″ on 6 December 1990 in the match against Parma. Giulio Migliaccio of Atalanta was also quicker after 32″ in the match against Palermo, coincidentally also the one played on December 6, 2015.

March 5, 2023 (change March 5, 2023 | 22:53)

