Forty seconds to leave a mark. When Allegri put on Moise Kean in place of Cuadrado in the 89th minute, he hoped that the striker originally from the Ivory Coast could influence the outcome of the match at the Olimpico. He actually left his mark, but on Mancini’s leg, to whom he kicked as a reaction foul, being immediately sent off. Certainly not what the Juventus coach expected, who had lined him up for the final assault, also considering the seven minutes of added time. Instead, Juventus were forced to end the match with ten men…