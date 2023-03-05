Home Entertainment AcousticSamples Releases Original VHorns Saxophones Plug-in
Entertainment

AcousticSamples Releases Original VHorns Saxophones Plug-in

by admin
AcousticSamples Releases Original VHorns Saxophones Plug-in

Acousticsamples announces VHorns Saxophones, a realistic and easy-to-play saxophone plug-in featuring Acousticsamples’ HAT (Harmonic Alignment Technology) harmonic combination technology. It uses real samples as sound sources and the rest is modeled.

8 saxophones: 2 alto, 2 soprano, 2 tenor and 2 baritone

Acousticsamples stated that their goal was to make great, authentic brass instruments and play them in a simple and powerful way. Their HAT technology makes this possible and accurately reproduces the variation of each individual tone from very soft to loud. VHorns is not another heavily multisampled instrument – you can perform techniques yourself like a virtuoso, just with a MIDI controller (or by drawing MIDI controls). No complicated key switches. VHorns Saxophones builds on their previously developed VHorns Brass Section.

Users can control these 8 instruments with airflow control, true vibrato, legato conversion, multi-mic recording, virtual space, mute, advanced editing, MIDI controller (keyboard, breath or wind controller), ensemble and more.

Priced at €199/$229, they are also available in discounted pairs (alto, soprano, tenor and baritone).

VHorns Saxophones are based on the free UVI Workstation and can be loaded by simply installing the UVI Workstation free sampler software.

See also  From magistrate to criminal - Il Sole 24 ORE

You may also like

theGINday

The Time of the Wolf – Leteo

Let The Earth Be Silent

WuW – L’Orchaostre

EYES – Congratulations

Veilcaste – Precipice

The Nepomuks – II – Sound sketch

Motionsick – The Inner Side

Single Review: woschdog – huach

Triagone – Sem Papyrvs

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy