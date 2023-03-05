Acousticsamples announces VHorns Saxophones, a realistic and easy-to-play saxophone plug-in featuring Acousticsamples’ HAT (Harmonic Alignment Technology) harmonic combination technology. It uses real samples as sound sources and the rest is modeled.

8 saxophones: 2 alto, 2 soprano, 2 tenor and 2 baritone

Acousticsamples stated that their goal was to make great, authentic brass instruments and play them in a simple and powerful way. Their HAT technology makes this possible and accurately reproduces the variation of each individual tone from very soft to loud. VHorns is not another heavily multisampled instrument – you can perform techniques yourself like a virtuoso, just with a MIDI controller (or by drawing MIDI controls). No complicated key switches. VHorns Saxophones builds on their previously developed VHorns Brass Section.

Users can control these 8 instruments with airflow control, true vibrato, legato conversion, multi-mic recording, virtual space, mute, advanced editing, MIDI controller (keyboard, breath or wind controller), ensemble and more.

Priced at €199/$229, they are also available in discounted pairs (alto, soprano, tenor and baritone).

VHorns Saxophones are based on the free UVI Workstation and can be loaded by simply installing the UVI Workstation free sampler software.