Home » Orcel: «UniCredit, today I don’t see the conditions for the M&A»
Business

Orcel: «UniCredit, today I don’t see the conditions for the M&A»

by admin
Orcel: «UniCredit, today I don’t see the conditions for the M&A»

«A bank is like an ocean liner: if you don’t start veering a mile before the iceberg in front of you, you will definitely end up against it. That’s why what we’re doing today at UniCredit is looking beyond today’s extraordinary results: we want to be ready in 2024 and 2025, when this high-rate euphoria will pass. At that point we will see the differences between the banks that have done well and those who haven’t, between those who have a sustainable model and those who don’t. And if we put ourselves in this perspective…

See also  Audi, record fourth quarter saves 2020 accounts

You may also like

Peugeot 2008, the restyling debuts and the hybrid...

Claudia Obert reveals how much money she has...

Vonovia lacks the electricity for heat pumps

Goldman Sachs warns: U.S. bank stock decline could...

Bank contract, from the increase of 435 euros...

Study: Companies find it difficult to say goodbye...

European stock exchanges: they open weakly waiting for...

Volkswagen increases operating profit by 35 percent

Hong Kong stocks closed: Hang Seng Index rose...

The offers for the network on the table...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy