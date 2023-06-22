Order of journalists: “No offense to Arianna Meloni in the cartoon of the Fact”

Natangelo’s cartoon makes fun of “ethnic replacement”

Cartoon on Arianna Meloni, the Odg closes the case: “No offense”

The case on cartoon of the Everyday occurrence against the premier’s sister Melonswhich had caused a political fuss, closes with an archiving. The Order of Journalists established that no rules have been violated: “It was legitimate right of criticism“. The drawing finished in the storm referred to the wife of the minister Lollobrigida, as well as sister of Giorgia Meloni. Arianna she had been drawn in bed with a black man who asked her: “And your husband?”, “Don’t worry, he’s out all day fighting the ethnic substitution“, Ariadne’s answer. Natangelothe author of the cartoon – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – had been deferred by the president of the Order, Guido D’Ubaldo, who had asked to verify the existence of a violation of the ethical rules.

