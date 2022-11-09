On Double Eleven, other people chop your hands and you make money, and Feitian Maotai is waiting for you! There are also seven investment tools with limited-time low-cost discounts, which are not to be missed.[点击进入活动页面]

Oriental Payment Group Holdings(08613) released its interim results for the six months ended September 30, 2022, with a profit of HK$3.517 million, a year-on-year increase of 65.5%; a net loss of HK$19.897 million, a year-on-year increase of 14.22%; a loss per share of 1.66 HK cents.

According to the announcement, the increase in net loss was mainly due to the increase in research and development expenses and business development expenses during the reporting period.

