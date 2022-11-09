Home Business Orient Payment Group Holdings (08613) Announces Interim Results Net Loss of HK$19.897 million, a Year-on-Year Increase of 14.22% | Orient Payment Group Holdings_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Orient Payment Group Holdings (08613) Announces Interim Results Net Loss of HK$19.897 million, a Year-on-Year Increase of 14.22%

Orient Payment Group Holdings (08613) Announces Interim Results Net Loss of HK$19.897 million, a Year-on-Year Increase of 14.22%

Oriental Payment Group Holdings(08613) released its interim results for the six months ended September 30, 2022, with a profit of HK$3.517 million, a year-on-year increase of 65.5%; a net loss of HK$19.897 million, a year-on-year increase of 14.22%; a loss per share of 1.66 HK cents.

According to the announcement, the increase in net loss was mainly due to the increase in research and development expenses and business development expenses during the reporting period.

